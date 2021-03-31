How to Watch Rays Games Online Without Cable 2021

The Tampa Bay Rays came up just short of a World Series title a season ago but will look to maintain their contender status as they head into 2021.

Rays games in 2021 will be locally televised on Bally Sports Sun (rebranded from Fox Sports Sun), while some will be on MLB Network (out of market only, but those will also be on Bally Sports Sun), and others may be nationally televised on ESPN, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here’s how you can watch a live stream of every Rays game in 2021, including options for both in-market and out-of-market fans:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

AT&T TV is the only streaming service that includes Bally Sports Sun, so if you live in-market, this is the only way to watch every Rays game live online without cable.

There are four different channel packages: “Entertainment”, “Choice”, “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN, Fox and FS1 are included in every bundle, while Bally Sports Sun and MLB Network are included in the “Choice” and above bundles.

The “Choice” channel package is $84.99 per month, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch every Rays game live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

If you can’t watch a game live, AT&T TV also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours for an extra $10 per month).

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch every out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB game on the Amazon Prime MLB.TV channel.

It costs either $24.99 per month to watch every out-of-market game (“All Team Pass”) or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rays games (“Single Team Pass”), but either option comes with a free seven-day trial:

MLB.TV Amazon Prime Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the MLB.TV Prime Video channel, out-of-market viewers can watch Rays games live on the Prime Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show, Echo Spot, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, most Smart TV’s, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

Note: This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch games on MLB’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s

You can watch all out-of-market, non-nationally televised MLB games via MLB.TV. It costs $24.99 per month or $129.99 for the year to watch every out-of-market game, or $109.99 for the year to just watch out-of-market Rays games, but the monthly and yearly all-team options include a free seven-day trial (the single-team option does not):

MLB.TV Free Trial

Once signed up for MLB.TV, out-of-market viewers can watch Rays games live on the MLB TV app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. You can also watch on your computer via the MLB.TV website.

If you can’t watch live, all games are available on-demand by the next day.

This isn’t going to be an option to watch many Rays games, but if you’re looking for a cheap way to watch a random MLB game daily, ESPN+ will have at least one out-of-market game every day during the regular season:

Watch MLB on ESPN+

In addition to one live MLB game every day, ESPN+ also has college baseball and other college sports, UFC, international soccer and dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary, and additional original content (both video and written) all for $5.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month, which works out to about 31 percent savings:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, out-of-market viewers can watch select MLB games live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Rays 2021 Season Preview

2020: 40-20, first place, AL champions, lost to Dodgers in World Series

Manager: Kevin Cash (seventh season)

Key additions: RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Chris Archer, LHP Rich Hill, RHP Collin McHugh, C Francisco Mejia

Key losses: LHP Blake Snell, RHP Charlie Morton, OF Hunter Renfroe, RHP Aaron Slegers, 1B Nate Lowe, LHP Aaron Loup, LHP Jose Alvarado, 1B Brian O’Grady, LHP Sean Gilmartin

The Rays enter the year as the defending American League champions but have plenty of questions after an interesting offseason that saw some key pieces depart.

Tampa Bay lost two of its three top pitchers in Blake Snell and Charlie Morton and will turn to Tyler Glasnow as their undisputed ace.

“We’re excited. I know it’s a big deal to pitchers,” manager Kevin Cash said. “The way Tyler has thrown the ball the last couple seasons, he deserves the opportunity. He’s a guy that we feel confident should be built up … to go out there and log innings. From what he did last season, the way he competed in the postseason, kind of all of the above.

“If you look at the guys that have [pitched on Opening Day] here in the past, they’ve had some pretty good pitchers do it [who had] really good careers,” Cash added. “There’s some really good pitchers that have been in this organization alone that have opportunities to pitch Opening Day and just be successful. No added pressure to Tyler, but I’m sure he would take a lot of those guys’ careers that we mentioned.”

The rest of the rotation is expected to be made up of Ryan Yarbrough, Michael Wacha, Rich Hill and Chris Archer.

The Rays got some bad news following Spring Training that first baseman Ji-Man Choi would need surgery on his right knee. The timetable for his return is 3-5 weeks. Choi hit .230 last season with three homers and 16 RBIs in 42 games last season.

“I don’t think anything’s been totally defined on: `Here’s the issue.’ We know there is an issue,” Cash said. “If there’s a loose body in there and they take it out, that’s different than maybe having something else in there.”

One player the Rays are very excited about is Randy Arozarena, who slugged .831 in the postseason with 10 home runs in 20 games.

“Legit,” he says. “As legit as can be. His first [spring] game, line drive up the middle. Probably 110 miles per hour off the bat. He’s made a name for himself and he will be around for a long time. He’s just a freak athlete who lets his abilities do all the talking.”

The Rays are projected to finish second in the AL East with a 86-76 record, per Baseball Prospectus’ PECOTA projections for 2021.

Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. has affiliate relationships with various streaming content providers and may receive a commission if you sign up for a service via a link on this page.