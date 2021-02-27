How to Watch UIW vs McNeese Football Game Today

Incarnate Word takes the field for the first time this season as it takes on McNeese State on Saturday at Cowboy Stadium.

UIW vs McNeese Preview

Incarnate Word gets back on the gridiron after more than a year off as they face McNeese State on Saturday. The Cardinals had a game scheduled for the fall, but it was canceled by COVID-19 issues.

Last week it was weather issues that pushed the Cardinals’ official start to the spring season off.

“The kids are fired up and ready to play, again,” coach Eric Morris said. “I hope I can continue to get them ready to play, but it’s been a nightmare. … We’re on round three right now, so the kids have been resilient. I’m super proud of the way they handled it.”

And Incarnate Word is hoping to make some noise in the Southland Conference.

“We’ve always been a team that guys never really thought they were good enough,” Incarnate Word linebacker Kelechi Anyalebechi said. “Everybody is just counting us out once again, but most of these guys on the team didn’t lose faith, and I didn’t lose faith. … We have the best team in this conference, and I know this team is going to back it up.”

McNeese started its season in thrilling fashion last week, knocking off Tartelton State in double-overtime. Quarterback Cody Orgeron — son of LSU head coach Ed Orgeron — led the way with three passing touchdowns and 108 rushing yards. The Cowboys scored 21 fourth-quarter points to force overtime.

“It was only fitting that it would end in the fashion that it did,” coach Frank Wilson said. “So resilient. So tough. A never-say-die spirit. A winner’s mentality. A team that refused to lose.

“I could not be more proud of this coaching staff. I could not be more proud of this football team for its resiliency, perseverance and determination to claim victory.”

While the COVID pandemic is one thing, McNeese State had its campus and community ravaged by Hurricane Laura in August. Football is a welcome sight for the program.

“I don’t want to be shallow, but to be able to kick-off is a victory for us,” says football coach Frank Wilson. “Many left us for dead. They ain’t playing this year! There’s still a long way to go. Roofs are still being put back together. We’re working in our building while we have people working on our building. But there’s light at the end of the tunnel.”