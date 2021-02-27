Where to Watch Wofford vs Chattanooga Football Game Today

The Wofford Terriers (1-0) will head to Finley Stadium to take on the Chattanooga Mocs (0-1) on Saturday.

Wofford vs Chattanooga Preview

The Terriers started their spring campaign off on a high note last weekend with an impressive 31-14 win over Mercer. Sophomore quarterback Jimmy Weirick was capable and mistake-free in his debut, going 12-18 for 173 yards, but the air game was generally uneventful for Wofford. Instead, it was a rush-by-committee attack leading the way, with four different Mocs players scoring a touchdown.

Freshman Irvin Mulligan led the way for Wofford with 90 yards on 11 carries and a touchdown, averaging 8.2 yards per carry in his first game with the team. Wofford averaged 4.8 yards per carry in the win, gaining 211 yards on the ground.

While the Terriers’ ground game was difficult to stop, head coach Josh Conklin knows his offense needs to see some improvements from its passing attack.

“I think some teams are going to take away the inside run from us and we’ve got to be able to control the game by throwing the ball and gaining yards and we did that at certain times,” Conklin said. “It wasn’t perfect, there will be a lot to improve on, but it’s something we can definitely learn from and we’ll only get stronger and better as the year goes.”

Weirick agrees with his coach. “We had some really good opportunities (downfield) and I think the game plan was exactly that,” Weirick said. “We converted on some, but it’s an efficiency thing, we have to hit more of those opportunities when we do get them. But definitely a good feeling to open it up and get the ball to the athletes. We put them in space and not a lot of people can stop them.”

On the other side, the Mocs played Western Kentucky last October, losing 13-10. Chattanooga were 14-point underdogs in the game, though, so considering that, the effort put forth by the team in the loss was impressive.

Chattanooga head coach Rusty Wright, in his second year with the team, was grateful for the chance to play, even if his team did lose in heartbreaking fashion. “It was awesome (to be back for a day),” Wright said, after the loss last fall. “There are no moral victories, but it was just so good to be in that pre-game meal. It was so good to be in that locker room before the game. Even though it hurt as bad as it hurt after this game was over, it was so good being in that locker room with them. We’ll keep building on it and we’ll be okay.”

Now, both teams will be looking for their first win of the season against each other.