Zhao Chunli: Video Shows Half Moon Bay Shooting Suspect

Zhao Chunli was named as the 67-year-old suspect accused in the shootings of four people in Half Moon Bay, California, according to NBC Bay Area.

The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter on January 23, 2023, “The Sheriff’s Office is responding to a shooting incident with multiple victims in the area of HWY 92 and the HMB City limits. Media is requested to approach from the north and stage at the Half Moon Bay substation at 537 Kelly Ave. in Half Moon Bay.”

Half Moon Bay is a California community near San Francisco.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Sheriff’s Department Confirmed a Suspect Was in Custody

Suspect identified as 67 year old Zhao Chunli. All victims of the shootings were Chinese farmworkers. https://t.co/mgd5nRJJnZ pic.twitter.com/a7rcqJAIFX — doge (@IntelDoge) January 24, 2023

The Sheriff’s Department tweeted, “*Update* Suspect is in custody. There is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.”

According to NBC Bay Area, three people were found “at a location off San Mateo Road (Highway 92).” The fourth victim was found “at a nearby location,” NBC Bay Area reported, citing a source.

The Victims Are Chinese Farmworkers, a Councilmember says

Half Moon Bay Councilmember Debbie Ruddock told NBC Bay Area that the victims “are Chinese farmworkers.”

Video showed the Half Moon Bay suspect, “wearing a hat, red T-shirt and vest, being taken into custody on Kelly Avenue,” according to KTVU-TV.

The Chinese community in California is already grieving after a mass shooting at a dance hall in Monterey Park California, which occurred on Saturday, January 21, 2023.