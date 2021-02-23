Zoe Laverne: TikTok Star Says She’s Pregnant in New Video

Zoe Laverne, a 19-year-old TikTok star, announced she is pregnant with her boyfriend Dawson Day.

The social media influencer, boasting 17.9 million followers on TikTok, caused a stir on February 22 when she revealed that she is expecting with 20-year-old Day. She shared a TikTok video showcasing two positive pregnancy tests to the tune of “Godspeed” by James Blake.

The video was captioned: “surprise!! I’m so excited.”

The clip has since amassed over 1.5 million views and more than 220,000 likes.

According to Newsweek, Laverne also told her 2.7 million Instagram followers on the story feature, “Really excited to have y’all watch my baby grow.”

Following the announcement, Laverne emphasized that Day is the father, and not 13-year-old Connor Joyce. Laverne previously issued an apology to Joyce, an influencer and fan, late last year after she faced backlash for admitting to kissing and “catching feelings” for him, Insider reported.

Newsweek said Laverne continued on her Instagram Stories, saying, “This is the father of my child. Stop saying otherwise. How would that even make any kind of sense? Connor is 13. Nothing else happened besides a kiss. Stay in your own business!!”

Members of the public have frequently criticized Laverne as a groomer and predator, while others are now questioning her ability to parent with Day.

Laverne Has Been Dating Day Since November 2020

Following her pregnancy announcement, Laverne gushed over Day on Instagram. The social media star shared a photo of the two together with the caption:

“you are going to be such a great daddy!! i love you so much! thank you for changing my life so much and making me the happiest girl on earth.”

According to Sportskeeda, Laverne has been dating Day since November 2020. On January 13, she wished her boyfriend a happy-two-month-anniversary on Instagram.

The Pregnancy Announcement Has Invoked a Wave of Criticism Online

"ZOE LAVERNE IS PREGNANT"

BYE I FEEL SO BAD FOR THAT CHILD pic.twitter.com/EACS029z2k — isabella :) (@isabellabeellaa) February 23, 2021

Laverne’s pregnancy announcement has invoked a wave of public backlash online, with many questioning the couple’s ability to parent their future child. Many have also brought into question her connection to Joyce.

One Twitter user with the handle @isabellabeellaa said: “Bye I feel so bad for that child.”

Another Twitter user said: “Imagine having to clarify that a 13-year-old is not the father of your child. Why is Zoe Laverne not in jail yet??”

Imagine having to clarify that a 13 year old is not the father of your child 😩 why is Zoe Laverne not in jail yet?? pic.twitter.com/NHs9y2BuxK — ucklie (@ucklie) February 23, 2021

The 19-year-old has since shut off the comments on her latest TikTok video and limited the comments on her Instagram post.

Day Is Defending His Girlfriend on Social Media

Day took to Instagram on February 22 to defend his girlfriend following the backlash on social media, writing:

“Well… we’re expecting! we couldn’t be happier. & for the idiots talking s*** I am the father. Zoe and Connor didn’t do anything to have a baby. That’s impossible.”

“And if you have nothing nice to say, don’t say anything at all. That’s disgusting and a real low blow to talk s*** [about] an unborn child. It’s sickening. Please send positive vibes only!”

