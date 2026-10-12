Insider Suggests Former Yankees Manager Replace Aaron Boone

The New York Yankees are dealing with the fallout of another disappointing early MLB Playoffs exit. World Series goals with a strong starting pitching staff ended in a decisive three-game sweep by the Tampa Bay Rays. Some fans do cite the injury to Aaron Judge as a main reason for the loss, but manager Aaron Boone is still under fire.

Longtime Yankees reporter Bill Madden cited Boone moving Ben Rice down in the lineup for Game 3 as the final straw. Madden suggested former Yankees manager Buck Showalter replace Boone as manager this offseason:

“If you ask me — and trust me nobody has — here’s what I think Hal Steinbrenner needs to do. Taking a page out of his dad’s playbook for firing the manager, he needs to first fire all of Boone’s coaches, with the exception of pitching coach Matt Blake, and, among others promote Shelley Duncan, who’s been managing at Triple-A Scranton with much acclaim for four years, to bench coach. I would then place a call to Buck Showalter, a fountain of baseball knowledge and insight, and ask him to come back home to the Bronx, where it all began for him in 1992, and straighten out this ballclub and the culture. In my opinion, 70-year-old Showalter would be the perfect choice as Yankee manager.”

Madden believes that a more experienced manager with ties to the franchise is the right call. Showalter started his managing career with the Yankees all the way back in the early 1990s. The cross-town rival New York Mets had Showalter managing them as recently as three years ago.

Argument For Buck Showalter Over Aaron Boone

The postseason record of Boone is too damning to pretend it isn’t an issue. History shows that Boone will always lead the Yankees to wins over lesser teams. However, things fall apart against better talent like this year’s Rays or last season’s Toronto Blue Jays elimination series.

Madden cited fundamentals and going back to the basics as his reasoning for Showalter. The old school manager’s Spring Training camps improve defense, which would be huge for a young prospect like George Lombard Jr heading into next season.

Defense and general mental mistakes hurting the Yankees caused many fans to turn against Boone. The Yankees often defeat themselves with mistakes caused by players like Lombard, Anthony Volpe and Jazz Chisholm in recent years.

Yankees Fans Losing Patience With Current Regime

The biggest complaint within the Yankees fan base is how little change takes place at the top. New York is in their longest World Series drought hitting 17 years since Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter led them to the 2009 trophy.

General Manager Brian Cashman has held the job since the 1990s and is often criticized for his philosophy leading to minimal talent improvement these days. Boone and Cashman are in sync to see them viewed as a package item at this point.

Yankees fans will be quick to boo the team and get creative with chants next season if both men return in their roles. Cashman must find a way to improve the roster and consider a manager replacement to retain his job security.