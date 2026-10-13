New York Yankees Insider Reveals New $9 Million Free Agent Prediction

The New York Yankees are overflowing with impending free agents as they enter their 2026 offseason.

Rumors stay afloat, but some come with more substance than others.

An MLB insider uncovered his latest prediction for one of the Yankees’ top free agents.

Yankees Insider Predicts David Bednar’s Future in New York

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic didn’t hold back his thoughts regarding 32-year-old reliever David Bednar.

If his prediction becomes reality, Bednar will return to New York for his 2027 campaign.

“Some players fold when they join the Yankees after coming from clubs with no winning expectations, but not Bednar, who turned 32 on Saturday,” he wrote. “He’s as dependable as a closer can get in today’s game, converting 35 of 39 save chances this season. That’s why the Yankees should extend him the qualifying offer, with the ultimate goal of locking in a multi-year extension.

By the end of Bednar’s 2026 regular season, he had registered a 2.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 69.1 innings of work through 64 games. He walked 20 batters.

This was only his first season sporting the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes.

The San Diego Padres selected him 1,044th overall in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in September 2019.

Before landing in the Northeast, Bednar played a two-year stint with the Padres, followed by a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Once July 2025 rolled around, the Pirates traded him to New York in exchange for minor leaguers Edgleen Perez and Brian Sanchez, along with Rafael Flores.

Staying with the Yankees would likely come with less immediate risk. He’s reliable, and he’s experienced — two valuable ingredients for any bullpen.

Snapshot of the Yankees Ahead of Hot Stove Season

New York’s 2026 campaign came, it went, and now we’re quickly approaching the chaotic hot stove season.

This is the point in the year when we will start to see ballclubs make colossal waves with free agent signings and shocking trades. Rosters inevitably rattle.

The Yankees need consistency, which is something they are struggling with this year.

Of course, unexpected injuries were a major contributor to their inconsistency, but New York needs to shake up its roster.

When they entered this season, there were very few changes to their roster.

Looking ahead to 2027, this might not be the case.

Sure, they might be able to retain Bednar. However, stars Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham are also impending free agents.

The likelihood of each one staying in New York is slim.