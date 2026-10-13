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New York Yankees Insider Reveals New $9 Million Free Agent Prediction

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Aaron Boone
Getty
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 11: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees looks on during batting practice while wearing a hat in support first responders on the 25th anniversary of 9/11 before the game between the New York Yankees and the New York Mets at Yankee Stadium on September 11, 2026 in The Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The New York Yankees are overflowing with impending free agents as they enter their 2026 offseason.

Rumors stay afloat, but some come with more substance than others.

An MLB insider uncovered his latest prediction for one of the Yankees’ top free agents.

Yankees Insider Predicts David Bednar’s Future in New York

David Bednar
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – AUGUST 11: David Bednar #53 of the New York Yankees celebrates the win over the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium on August 11, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. The New York Yankees defeated the Seattle Mariners 4-1. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Chris Kirschner of The Athletic didn’t hold back his thoughts regarding 32-year-old reliever David Bednar.

If his prediction becomes reality, Bednar will return to New York for his 2027 campaign.

“Some players fold when they join the Yankees after coming from clubs with no winning expectations, but not Bednar, who turned 32 on Saturday,” he wrote. “He’s as dependable as a closer can get in today’s game, converting 35 of 39 save chances this season. That’s why the Yankees should extend him the qualifying offer, with the ultimate goal of locking in a multi-year extension.

By the end of Bednar’s 2026 regular season, he had registered a 2.47 ERA and 76 strikeouts across 69.1 innings of work through 64 games. He walked 20 batters.

This was only his first season sporting the Yankees’ iconic pinstripes.

The San Diego Padres selected him 1,044th overall in the 35th round of the 2016 MLB draft. He made his big league debut in September 2019.

Before landing in the Northeast, Bednar played a two-year stint with the Padres, followed by a five-year stint with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Once July 2025 rolled around, the Pirates traded him to New York in exchange for minor leaguers Edgleen Perez and Brian Sanchez, along with Rafael Flores.

Staying with the Yankees would likely come with less immediate risk. He’s reliable, and he’s experienced — two valuable ingredients for any bullpen.

Snapshot of the Yankees Ahead of Hot Stove Season

Aaron Boone
GettyNEW YORK, NEW YORK – OCTOBER 07: Manager Aaron Boone #17 of the New York Yankees signals toward the bullpen during the eighth inning in game three of the American League Division Series against the Tampa Bay Rays at Yankee Stadium on October 07, 2026 in the Bronx borough of New York City. (Photo by Caleb Bowlin/Getty Images)

New York’s 2026 campaign came, it went, and now we’re quickly approaching the chaotic hot stove season.

This is the point in the year when we will start to see ballclubs make colossal waves with free agent signings and shocking trades. Rosters inevitably rattle.

The Yankees need consistency, which is something they are struggling with this year.

Of course, unexpected injuries were a major contributor to their inconsistency, but New York needs to shake up its roster.

When they entered this season, there were very few changes to their roster.

Looking ahead to 2027, this might not be the case.

Sure, they might be able to retain Bednar. However, stars Jazz Chisholm Jr., Paul Goldschmidt and Trent Grisham are also impending free agents.

The likelihood of each one staying in New York is slim.

Maria Aldrich Maria Aldrich is a dedicated sportswriter who focuses on Major League Baseball for Heavy.com. In recent years, she has landed bylines across On SI, part of the Sports Illustrated network, and Last Word On Sports. Outside of writing, Maria hosts the Bleav in Texas Rangers podcast, where she provides baseball fans with the latest news, rumors and analysis. More about Maria Aldrich

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New York Yankees Insider Reveals New $9 Million Free Agent Prediction

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