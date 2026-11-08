Ravens Amused By John Harbaugh’s Trade Attempt for All-Pro

John Harbaugh winning games with the New York Giants isn’t hurting the Baltimore Ravens, despite their four-game losing streak. Instead, many connected to the franchise are sharing “some amusement” about the former Ravens’ head coach’s attempt to trade for an All-Pro.

Harbaugh is getting something with the Giants he wanted, but never truly got in Baltimore. That’s according to “NFL Blue Book” Substack writer and All-Pro voter Charles Robinson.

The latter revealed the reaction from inside the Ravens’ hierarchy to Harbaugh’s bold attempt to acquire defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons before the deadline. Harbaugh personally called Tennessee Titans’ owner Amy Adams Strunk, circumventing general manager Mike Borgonzi in the process.

Harbs’ direct approach ultimately didn’t work, and Simmons ended up being dealt to the Chicago Bears. That didn’t stop a few chuckles at M&T Bank Stadium, with Robinson revealing “There was some amusement inside the Baltimore Ravens personnel department over Harbaugh reaching out to Strunk to try and get a deal on track.”

That amusement stemmed from the Ravens having experience of Harbaugh trying to seize control of personnel decisions. His strategy in Baltimore was boosted by a key ally who’s no longer on the staff for the Ravens.

Perhaps that history influenced any response to Harbaugh attempting to trade for one of his favorite running backs in a Ravens uniform. There’ll be less amusement at M&T Bank Stadium if Harbaugh takes yet another key player off the roster before the deadline at 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

He already gutted the Ravens in free agency, snagging a pair of All-Pros and a dynamic pass-catcher who franchise quarterback Lamar Jackson likely still misses.

John Harbaugh Wanted More Control in Baltimore

Robinson went into detail about Harbaugh’s desire for more power with the Ravens:

Over the course of Harbaugh’s career in Baltimore, dating all the way back to former general manager Ozzie Newsome, there was a lingering opinion among some in the Ravens personnel department that Harbaugh wanted more influence on trades and draft picks. I was told that some of that was alleviated when Scott Cohen, who had been on Harbaugh’s coaching staff, became the Ravens’ director of football research. One source went as far as to describe Cohen as Harbaugh’s “consigliere” to the personnel department. The same Cohen who capped his NFL personnel career with two years working for the Titans, before departing in August to take a football role with his alma mater, Dickinson College. Now it looks to some in Baltimore like Harbaugh got the juice he always wanted when it comes to front office moves.

Harbaugh didn’t get his way, but the irony is some might wish he had. Especially since the Giants are 4-2-1 on Harbaugh’s watch, while the Ravens are 4-5 under rookie head coach Jesse Minter.

A lot of the blame for the fragility of the roster Minter inherited is being aimed at GM Eric DeCosta. He’s feeling the pressure after a series of apparent draft misses and the inability to build around and safeguard Jackson, who is dealing with yet more injury problems.

Prominent DeCosta draft picks like edge-rusher Mike Green, safety Malaki Starks and wide receiver Rashod Bateman have all struggled to make the grade, among others. DeCosta also opted against paying to keep three-time Pro Bowl center Tyler Linderbaum in free agency.

Those decisions form part of how “DeCosta and others in charge in Baltimore botched Jackson’s peak with bad roster management,” according to The Ringer’s Austin Gayle.

The Ravens’ roster is weak at core spots, but Harbaugh played his own part in weakening in the group. DeCosta can’t let that happen again before Tuesday.

Ravens Must Protect Few Core Talents Ahead of Trade Deadline

Harbaugh swiped six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard in free agency. Ricard moved to MetLife Stadium with All-Pro punter Jordan Stout and roving tight end Isaiah Likely.

They are the most notable names among the contingent of former Ravens who are helping Harbaugh’s Giants win games. The worrying thing for Minter and DeCosta is Harbaugh may not be done raiding a familiar pantry.

Harbaugh wasn’t ashamed of his bold strategy to try and land Simmons. He’s been clear about the Giants looking for help on the trade market, preferably at running back and defensive tackle.

His attempts to boost the Giants’ backfield have already led to ageing but still effective Baltimore RB1 Derrick Henry. Fortunately, the Ravens’ lone true workhorse doesn’t sound open to a move away.

DeCosta also acted wisely to adjust the contract of star defensive tackle Nnamdi Madubuike. The two-time Pro Bowler is just the kind of inside force the Giants need, so a hastily converted signing bonus is a timely reminder to Madubuike about how much the Ravens value his talents.

The Ravens don’t need to be losing more quality players before the deadline. Instead, DeCosta must find ways to add to an ailing group and remind his critics why he held the personnel reins away from Harbaugh.