John Harbaugh Ally Urges Giants to Trade for 2,000-yd Playmaker

John Harbaugh probably doesn’t need much encouragement to lead a trade involving the New York Giants and a playmaker with a 2,000-yard season on his CV, but the head coach got some strong advice from one of his closest allies ahead of the 2026 NFL trade deadline.

Harbaugh’s former defensive coordinator with the Baltimore Ravens, Don ‘Wink’ Martindale, knows just who his old boss should acquire before 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, November 10.

Martindale told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News on the Talkin’ Ball podcast, “I think the Derrick Henry thing would be interesting to see.”

This is far from the first time recently Henry’s been named a trade target for the Giants. Martindale believes Harbaugh has the inside track because the ex-Ravens chief “knows he can call (Ravens owner) Steve Bisciotti.”

Whether Harbaugh would make that call after Biscotti was happy to let him go this offseason, remains open to debate. What’s not up for debate is Harbaugh’s desire for the Giants to field a true superstar in the backfield.

Harbaugh knows Henry fits the bill after the latter easily topped 1,000 yards in 2024 and ’25 on the veteran coach’s watch. Henry’s the dynamic RB1 Harbaugh wants, and the timing is perfect for the Giants to explore a deal.

Martindale believes the Ravens have “become sellers” after a nightmare losing run recently. The unwanted streak continued with a 33-10 defeat at home to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Thursday Night Football to start Week 9.

That loss prompted Henry to speak out about trade rumors and his future in Baltimore. Henry may welcome reuniting with a coach who knows how to build an offense around him, although the Giants should be wary about how much the 32-year-old has left in the tank.

John Harbaugh, Derrick Henry Reunion Makes Sense

Harbaugh’s building the Giants to bully defenses on the ground. He started the process by snagging Henry’s former teammate, six-time Pro Bowl fullback Patrick Ricard, in free agency.

Henry produced his best plays in Baltimore running behind 300-pounder Ricard. Like this 26-yard touchdown run against the Green Bay Packers, off a lead block from No. 42 late last season.

Plays like this one have been in short supply for Henry since Ricard left town. Henry was averaging just two yards before contact per rushing attempt before facing the Jags, according to Pro Football Reference.

The two-time NFL rushing champion averaged a mere 3.35 yards on 17 carries on Thursday. Henry needs help, and the Giants are built to provide it via Ricard, rookie offensive lineman Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa and blocking tight end Chris Manhertz.

Those players, along with Harbaugh’s preference for power football, would surely help Henry look like the league’s most dominant back again. Rather than the spent force he’s resembled through nine games this season.

Giants Need Difference-Maker in the Backfield

Harbaugh has leaned on Cam Skattebo at different times this season, but the second-year pro has been erratic. Skattebo rode the bench in Week 6, before returning in strong fashion during the win over the Houston Texans, but questions remain about his ability to stay healthy and be a genuine difference-maker.

Henry’s facing the same questions for the first time in his career. He’s struggling to shake off a “terrible” problem in a niche area of the game, while Henry has also had trouble protecting the football in clutch moments.

He knows his production is stagnating, so a change of scenery might be just what Henry needs. The veteran still has the big-play capability that helped him rush for 2,027 yards with the Tennessee Titans in 2020, and he was 90 yards short of breaking the 2k barriers for Harbaugh two seasons ago.

This reunion of coach and player can be the catalyst for the Giants to tighten their grip on a feeble NFC East division. That’s got to be worth a bargain deal when Henry’s “owed only $650,000 over the rest of 2026 and $12 million in 2027,” per ESPN’s Bill Barnwell.

The Ravens still need Henry, but if the Giants can find the right trade compensation, this deal has to happen.