WWE Raw Oct. 5, 2026: Roman Reigns Returns, 4 Matches & More

This week’s episode of WWE Raw is the Money in the Bank go-home show. It emanates from the Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri.

In a post on his social media accounts, Raw general manager Adam Pearce confirmed that there are at least four matches for tonight’s show.

Roman Reigns is also expected to make his return to WWE television since the September 14 edition of Raw in Mexico City.

Here are what to expect from this week’s episode:

Roman Reigns returns to WWE Raw after a three-week absence.

Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan to determine the No. 1 contender for the Women’s World Championship at Money in the Bank.

Women’s Intercontinental Champion Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice and Sol Ruca

AAA World Cruiserweight Champion Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

World Tag Team Champions Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Je’Von Evans and Penta

Tonight’s show will be streamed live on Netflix in the United States and internationally.

Start time is 8:00 p.m. EST.

WWE Raw Preview – October 5, 2026

Roman Reigns’ Return

It has been three weeks since Roman Reigns appeared on WWE Raw. He successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Penta on September 14 in Mexico City.

LA Knight attacked him after the match, leading to their title match at Money in the Bank. The Megastar was tasked to build and sell the match, promising to become the new World Heavyweight Champion in New Orleans.

The OTC is expected to address Knight’s remarks from the past two weeks. It will be interesting to see if Reigns will mention anything about The Bloodline getting wrecked by 946.

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Becky Lynch vs. Liv Morgan

Despite wanting to defend the Women’s World Championship against Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan at the same time, Stephanie Vaquer will find out her challenger tonight.

Lynch and Morgan face each other for the first time in more than two years. Morgan beat Lynch on the May 27 episode of WWE Raw in Steel Cage match to retain the Women’s World Championship.

The Man has a two-match losing streak against Morgan, so she’s looking for some retribution. The winner of the match will challenge Vaquer at Money in the Bank.

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Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Lola Vice and Sol Ruca

Last week on WWE Raw, Lola Vice defeated Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Raquel Rodriguez attacked Vice after the match, with Sol Ruca making the save.

However, the Judgment Day duo got the best of Ruca and Vice. Rodriguez delivered a Tejana Bomb on Ruca, while Perez hit the Pop Rox on Vice.

It’s also a bit of a preview for Money in the Bank since Perez, Ruca and Vice are representing Raw in the match.

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Rey Fenix vs. Ethan Page

After announcing last week that he can defend the AAA World Cruiserweight Championship across all brands, Rey Fenix was congratulated by Intercontinental Champion Chad Gable on his success.

They were interrupted by Ethan Page, who wants a shot at Gable’s title. However, Fenix challenged Page to a one-on-one match, which All Ego accepted.

It won’t be for Fenix’s title since Page isn’t qualified to be a cruiserweight, though the winner could inch closer to earning a shot at the Intercontinental Title.

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Bron Breakker and Austin Theory vs. Je’Von Evans and Penta

Je’Von Evans and Penta defeated Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh of Judgment Day last week.

After the match, Bron Breakker laid out Evans and Penta with a couple of devastating Spears.

Evans and Penta are out for revenge, with Breakker teaming up with Austin Theory.

And just like on the women’s side of things, this tag team match is a preview of Money in the Bank. Evans, Penta and Breakker are all competing in the ladder match on October 10.