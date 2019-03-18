How to Watch ‘Billions’ Season 4 Online

The season 4 premiere episode of Billions airs tonight, at 9 p.m. ET/PT and 8 p.m. CT, on the Showtime network. For those who would like to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription or login information, you may be looking for additional viewing options. If you don’t have cable or can’t get to a TV, you can watch a live stream of the show (or DVR it, or watch it on-demand) on your computer, phone or streaming device by signing up for one of the following cable-free, live-TV streaming services.

Amazon Prime

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch all live and on-demand Showtime content through the Showtime Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the Showtime channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand later. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or other streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

FuboTV

A Showtime live stream and on-demand content can be added to your existing FuboTV subscription, or you can include Showtime when you start a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can either watch the show live, or you can watch on-demand as soon as episodes air. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast or other supported device via the FuboTV app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, Showtime is available as an add-on to Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Echo Show, or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

For those who would like a rundown on the new episodes of the show, read on for show details, episode descriptions, and more.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 1: The premiere episode is titled “Chucky Rhoades’s Greatest Game” and the description of the episode reads, “Axe closes ranks, determined to destroy Taylor; no longer U.S. Attorney, Chuck struggles to regain power; Taylor does what it takes to keep their new company afloat.”

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 2: Episode 2 airs on March 24, 2019, and it is titled “Arousal Template”.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 3: “Chickentown” is the title of episode 3 and it will air on March 31, 2019.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 4: The fourth episode of the new season is called “Overton Window” and it is scheduled to air on April 7, 2019.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 5: “A Proper Sendoff” is what the name of the fifth episode is and it is set to air on April 14, 2019.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 6: On April 21, 2019, the sixth episode of the season will air and it is titled “Maximum Recreational Depth”.

“BILLIONS” SEASON 4 EPISODE 7: The seventh episode is titled “Infinite Game” and it will broadcast on April 28, 2019.

The finale is set to air on June 2, 2019.