How to Watch ‘The Bachelor’ Finale 2019 Online

Colton Underwood has had a season of many ups and downs on The Bachelor 2019. Prior to the finale episode, Underwood was rejected by one of his front-runners in an unexpected breakup and he stunned viewers when he appeared to quit the show. Now, he enters the season 23 finale with a broken heart. What will happen? The finale episode will air tonight, on March 11, 2019, at 8 p.m. ET/PT and 7 p.m. CT, and tomorrow night will air the After the Final Rose Special. For those who want to watch the show but do not have a cable subscription, there are still ways to watch the big event.

The official synopsis of part 1 of the finale, which airs tonight, reads, “Devastated after Cassie’s announcement, Colton takes off into the Portuguese night and considers ending his journey.” But, without revealing too much, we can tell you that Colton Underwood does not quit the show. After all, how would there be a part 2 of the finale, which will air tomorrow night?

Even so, The Inquistr previously reported that show host Chris Harrison said Underwood was “done” after Cassie Randolph dumped him and left the show. Harrison revealed, “He was emotional, upset, pissed off, mad at production, mad at me, mad at himself, mad at Cassie. Everything was just pouring out of him. And he was done. We knew he cared about Cassie. But I never understood the depths of his love and commitment, and that she was the one.”

Underwood revealed to Us Weekly that the show definitely doesn’t end with his jumping a fence over Randolph’s rejection of him. Underwood’s preview of what to expect on the finale was, “Obviously, the story goes on and the show goes on and I think that I had a realization, ‘Life is not fair’ to myself. And I had a very important conversation with Chris [Harrison] about that [is,] … ‘Where do we go from here?’ … And then having a conversation with my family and my dad really helped put things into perspective. It was like, ‘You owe this to yourself and you owe this to these women to really explore and see where to go from here.’”

When Randolph was breaking up with Underwood on the show, he said that she is the one for him and that he is in love with her. He broke down all of his walls and said that he wanted to end up with her, not the other two women on the show.