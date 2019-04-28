How to Watch ‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Online Tonight for Free

Tonight we’re officially halfway through the final season of Game of Thrones. Game of Thrones Season 8 Episode 3 is premiering at 9 p.m. Eastern (8 p.m. Central) tonight, Sunday, April 28, 2019. Last week’s episode was a beautiful way to wrap up relationships and bid goodbye, with the foreboding darkness of war on the horizon. And this week, the war has come. Who will live and who will die? You’ll want to watch live to find out.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of HBO on your computer, phone, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV or another streaming device via one of the following live-TV streaming services. Many of them have free trials, which we’ll list below, that will let you watch for free:

Amazon Prime’s HBO Channel

If you have Amazon Prime or want to start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content here on the HBO Amazon Channel, which also comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once you’re signed up for both Amazon Prime and the HBO channel, you can then watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Fire TV Stick, Apple TV, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 or another streaming device via the Amazon Video app.

Hulu

Whether you already have Hulu or you want to sign up for a new subscription, HBO is available as an add-on to either Hulu or Hulu with Live TV.

Once signed up, you can watch the show live as it airs, or you can watch it on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4 (on-demand only), Nintendo Switch, Echo Show or other streaming device via the Hulu app.

PlayStation Vue

Whether you already have PlayStation Vue or you want to start a free 5-day trial of PlayStation Vue, you can watch live and on-demand HBO content through the HBO add-on, which comes with a free 7-day trial.

Once signed up, you can watch the show either live as it airs or on-demand anytime after. With either option, you can watch your computer via the PS Vue website, or on your phone (Android and iPhone supported), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation (3 or 4), or other supported device via the PS Vue app.

Additional Options

HBO Now is HBO’s standalone streaming service and provides all of HBO’s programming via the internet. The service costs $14.99 per month — but it offers a seven-day free trial. You must cancel before the end of the trial to avoid charges. To use the service, download the HBO Now App on your phone or tablet. It’s available in the App Store, Google Play store and Amazon Appstore, and more. (By the way, if you watch on HBO Now, you might get to start watching about three minutes before everyone else. The episodes typically premiere about 8:57 p.m. Eastern on HBO Now, but you might want to start refreshing around 8:55 p.m. Eastern.)

If you have a cable subscription that includes HBO, you can stream via HBO GO. That service is free to use for anyone with a satellite or cable package that includes HBO. However, check the service first because not all cable companies have agreements in place to work with HBO Go.

‘Game of Thrones’ Season 8 Episode 3 Preview

During the premiere episode, Dany and Jon Snow and the rest of the crew arrived at Winterfell. Jon Snow rode Dany’s dragon Rhaegal, and in the second episode we finally saw Ghost again (although we didn’t get the long-awaited meeting between Dany and Ghost that we really should have seen.)

Sam revealed to Jon Snow that he’s part Targaryen: his mother is Lyanna and she and Rhaegar were married secretly before she gave birth to Jon. He was never actually a bastard, but Ned had to hide his true lineage from Robert so he wouldn’t be killed. Then in Episode 2, Jon revealed the truth to Dany, sharing that he is Aegon Targaryen. Dany’s first response was to worry about what that meant for her claim to the throne.

Meanwhile, Sansa and Dany had a bit of a bonding moment, but Sansa still doesn’t trust Dany. (Sansa has been hurt and betrayed far too many times.) Her reunion with Theon was unexpectedly emotional.

Sam gave Heartsbane to Jorah Mormont, Jaime has the Widow’s Wail Valyrian sword, and Brienne has the Oathkeeper Valyrian sword. Jaime knighted Brienne in a touching scene, and now things feel too perfect for her.

In the premiere we also visited King’s Landing, where Theon rescued Yara while Euron was “courting” Cersei. The Golden Company also appeared, but Cersei was very unhappy that they didn’t bring elephants with them. She (through Qyburn) paid Bronn to kill Tyrion and Jaime.

Meanwhile, Jaime’s crimes have been kind of forgiven, thanks to Brienne vouching for him, and Sansa vouching for Brienne. Jaime is serving under Brienne’s command. And the White Walkers have arrived. The plan is for Bran and Theon to be bait to the Night King. But will it work?

