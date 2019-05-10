How to Order UFC 237 on ESPN Plus

You can order UFC 237 right here. For more information and an event preview, read on below.

UFC 237 features a trio of highly anticipated fights, as Rose Namajunas defends her strawweight title against Jessica Andrade, Anderson Silva continues his GOAT career against Jared Cannonier, and Jose Aldo battles Alexander Volkanovski in a potential featherweight title eliminator.

Here’s how to order UFC 237, which is available for purchase exclusively through ESPN+:

If You Don’t Have ESPN+: You can get a special deal that includes a one-year subscription to ESPN+ ($49.99 value) and UFC 237 ($59.99 value) for $79.99 total.

You can purchase that bundle right here, and you’ll then be able to watch the UFC 237 early prelims (ESPN+) and the main card (ESPN+ PPV).

If You Already Have ESPN+: You can order UFC 237 right here for $59.99.

Once you’re signed up for ESPN+ and you’ve purchased the PPV, there are a number of different ways you can watch the UFC 237 main card.

You can watch the fights on your computer via ESPN.com, or you can watch on your phone (Android and iPhone compatible), tablet, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, or other compatible streaming device via the ESPN app.

For all of those options, you’ll need to be signed in with your ESPN+ account to watch.

UFC 237 Preview

The showdown between Namajunas and Andrade doesn’t seem to be receiving the same kind of hype as the last few PPV main events (Holloway vs Poirier, Jones vs Smith), but it stacks up as a potential classic.

Namajunas seems to have finally grasped her always-present potential, winning two straight against the previously undefeated champ Joanna Jedrzejczyk to capture the title and then defend it. Andrade’s most recent loss, meanwhile, came at the hands of Jedrzejczyk, but she’s won three in a row in impressive fashion since then, she’ll have the Brazilian crowd behind her, and she’s actually considered the betting favorite.

The champion, who has never had a professional fight outside of the United States, admits that “this time it’s pretty scary,” but she’s also confident in how her versatility stacks up against the volume punching of Andrade.

“I’m more dynamic, I think I can do it all, whereas she’s a short fighter, she has to close the distance,” Namajunas said. “There’s certain things that she has to do in this fight, and for me, I have a lot of options. I don’t have to do one particular thing. So yeah, I’m just more dynamic, and I guess the only requirements [for me to win] are just being myself.”

Beyond what looks to be a highly entertaining main event, there are two other fights on the PPV card that immediately stand out.

In the first, former featherweight and pound-for-pound king Jose Aldo takes on rising star Alexander Volkanovski in a main-event-level type fight. Aldo has picked up two straight Performance of the Nights over Jeremy Stephens and Renato Moicano, while Volkanovski is running through everyone with 16 consecutive MMA wins, including six straight since joining UFC and three alone in a highly impressive 2018.

Not only will it be an exciting fight featuring two voluminous punchers (Volkanovski lands 6.06 significant strikes per minute, while Aldo is at a healthy 3.53) with lots of knockout power, but there’s also plenty on the line, as the winner will have a strong argument for a title shot.

Volkanovski has been especially confident about the latter.

“I’m almost certain I get the next shot after this fight,” the 30-year-old Australian said. “I beat Aldo in his hometown, nobody’s got a better claim.”

Those two fights alone would make a good co-main and main event on most cards, but Aldo vs Volkanovski is actually the “co-co-main event.” The actual co-main will see living legend Anderson Silva facing Jared Cannonier, who impressed in his middleweight debut in November.

The Spider may be 44, and he’s no longer a title contender, but he proved against Israel Adesanya in February that he can still compete with the best in the division. And as long as he’s competing at a high level, it’s a must-watch event anytime he enters the Octagon.

