Chargers vs Bears Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

The Chicago Bears host the Los Angeles Chargers at Soldier Field on Sunday, with both teams desperate for a win.

Chargers vs Bears Preview

The Chicago Bears and Los Angeles Chargers meet on Sunday in a matchup of two teams that are reeling and in desperate need of a win to right their season.

The Bears have lost two games in a row after they began the season 3-1. Their defense was lit up last week in a 36-25 loss at home to the New Orleans Saints, when they gave up 424 yards, including 151 on the ground.

Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky has struggled this season, averaging just 167.8 yards per game (5.2 yards per attempt).

Chicago had the same record at this point last year and then went 9-1 to win the NFC North and made the playoffs for the first time since 2010.

“We have a city that is completely ready to go the whole way and has really great expectations,” Bears head coach Matt Nagy said.

“And they want the same thing that we want. Once you understand that, then you can get to the next part.”

Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Chargers have fallen to 2-5 on the season after losing their last three games, including a gut-wrenching defeat to the Tennessee Titans last week.

The Chargers had two go-ahead touchdowns taken away from them by replay review in the final 44 seconds and running back Melvin Gordon lost a fumble at the one-yard line to clinch the game for the Titans.

“I’ve never had a loss like that,” Chargers head coach Anthony Lynn said. “It took me a day to get out of the funk on that one.”

The Chargers are 27th in the NFL in rushing and have been held to 40 yards or less in three straight games, which is the first time that a team has suffered that distinction since the 2005 Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m not content about being 9-7 or 8-8. I think that’s what those teams do, just throw it all around the field,” Lynn said.

“You have to be a balanced offense. When you’re balanced, you can control the tempo of the game and you can do so many other things, offensively. We have to start running the football more efficiently.”

WEATHER:

A nice fall day is on tap for Chicago on Sunday, with sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 50s expected for the afternoon.

ODDS:

Bears -3.5

Total Points Over/Under: 41