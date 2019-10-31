Spurs vs Clippers Live Stream: How to Watch Online Without Cable

If the Spurs vs Clippers game is in your market, you can watch a live stream via FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV or Amazon Prime (Spurs market). If it’s out of your market, you can watch a live stream via Amazon Prime or NBA.com. More details can be found below.

Spurs vs Clippers Preview

The Spurs are one of two remaining undefeated teams in the NBA, having won all three of their contests by single digits.

On Monday, they escaped a late Damian Lillard barrage to best the Portland Trail Blazers 113-110 at home. The Blazers guard scored 18 points in the fourth quarter and had a 3-pointer rattle out as time expired.

“We were on him. He made shots,” Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich said, according to The Associated Press. “He drove it too easily, that’s for sure. We didn’t stay in front of him very well down the stretch, but he’s a great player. He put it on himself to just take it and attack the rim and he did and we didn’t stay in front of him very well.”

Spurs wing DeMar DeRozan scored a team-high 27 points to go with 7 rebounds and 2 steals. The four-time All-Star went 7-of-7 from the free-throw line until he missed a pair with 7.8 seconds left, leaving the door open for Lillard’s last-second attempt.

“Every game can’t be perfect,” DeRozan said, according to the San Antonio Express-News. “You can’t let it get you down when you struggle. You’ve got to understand there is another opportunity, and take advantage of the next opportunity and don’t dwell on the previous one.”

Big man LaMarcus Aldridge struggled from the field, scoring 15 points on 6-of-17 shooting, but collected 5 blocks and a steal, adding 3 assists.

“My shot wasn’t on, so I was trying to be active, help the guards,” the seven-time All-Star said, per the San Antonio Express-News. “Damian and C.J. (McCollum) are two tough guards to stop. They can get to the rim. They can shoot the three. So, I was just trying to be at the rim for them.”

Unlike San Antonio, the Clippers couldn’t withstand an opposing point guard’s flurry their last time out as they fell to 3-2 on the year. Los Angeles trailed the Utah Jazz by one at halftime on Wednesday night, but Utah’s Mike Conley erupted for 18 points in the third quarter as his team pulled away.

Utah outscored the Clippers 38-20 in the period. Conley finished the game with a season-high 29 points as Utah won 110-96 in Salt Lake City.

“Conley made shots, the third quarter killed us,” Clippers head coach Doc Rivers said, according to the Los Angeles Times. “Thought we did a good job getting back into the game and then once the third quarter happened the game was basically over.”

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard, who played the first seven seasons of his career in San Antonio, sat out to rest. Fellow big-name offseason signing Paul George has yet to play this season as he recovers from shoulder surgery.

“It’s different when you have guys like that sit out and you’re playing at home, you get that energy,” Clippers guard Patrick Beverley said, per the Los Angeles Times. “When you have away games you have to find a way to build that energy from within collectively.

“Of course any loss is a bad loss in the West and especially in the NBA, but without our main guys we did get better today.”