How to Stream Oliver & Company: Your Family Viewing Guide

When Oliver & Company starts out, we meet a tiny orange kitten, alone in an eventually tattered box. All of his brothers and sisters have been picked up by people on the street who were looking to add a kitten to their family. But Oliver was the last one left. But you can’t feel bad for him for too long. Eventually, he meets a stray dog named Dodger who shows him the way of the streets and easy methods to grab food and get by. It should come as no surprise that Oliver & Company appealed to all of the young animal lovers out there.

The movie came out in 1988 and featured an all-star vocal cast, including Joey Lawrence, Billy Joel, Cheech Marin, and Bette Midler. But even though it did well in the theaters, it wasn’t the type of movie that seemed to make any lists regarding classic, must-watch movies. That might be because the film, like many children’s movies in the ’80s, also explores some dark moments, such as a kidnapping and a character death. But even so, it doesn’t mean that it’s not a hidden gem in the Disney catalog.

If you’ve never seen it, or want to revisit the film from when you were younger, here’s how to stream Oliver & Company right now.

How to Stream ‘Oliver & Company’ – Exclusively on Disney+

Oliver & Company is one of the fan-favorite Disney original movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

‘Oliver & Company’: Overview

Release Date: November 18, 1988

Creators: Screenplay by Jim Cox, Tim Disney, and James Mangold

Director: George Scribner

Starring: Joey Lawrence, Billy Joel, Robert Loggia, Natalie Gregory, Cheech Marin, and Bette Midler

Rating: G

Synopsis: After failing to be adopted, Oliver the kitten joins up with a dog street gang, and gets into adventures he never would have thought possible.

How Long Is ‘Oliver & Company’?

Oliver & Company is 74 minutes long.

‘Oliver & Company’ Plot

Oliver, in search of a family, becomes part of a stray dog gang. Even though he’s different, his new friends take good care of him. But when he becomes part of a petty scam, he gets mixed in with a rich family who takes him in as a pet. Suddenly, Oliver realizes that he very much enjoys his time in the Foxworth household. Unfortunately, Oliver’s new owner Jenny gets mixed up in the hijinx that came with adopting Oliver.

‘Oliver & Company’ Cast

Oliver & Company included a varied cast of talented actors, actresses, and musicians, including a young Joey Lawrence as the title character.

Joey Lawrence as Oliver

Joey Lawrence, who reached success later on with shows like Blossom, voiced the young orphaned kitten Oliver at the age of 12. Later on, he’d lend his voice to yet another Disney movie. In A Goofy Movie, he voiced Chad. Even though he’s done a lot of voice-over work, he’s recognized more often as an on-screen actor.

Billy Joel as Dodger

As Dodger was responsible for singing one of the movie’s most memorable songs (“Why Should I Worry?) it makes sense that singer Billy Joel would try his hand at voicing the orphaned pooch. The character is a terrier who takes Oliver in and becomes one of his best friends. His character is based on Artful Dodger from Oliver Twist, the story which was the inspiration for the entire movie.

Cheech Marin as Tito

Tito is one of the more outspoken pups in the dog street gang, also proving comic relief. Thus, it makes sense as to why Cheech Marin, who’s half of Cheech & Chong, was cast. This isn’t the only Disney animated movie that Marin has been featured in. He also played Banzai the hyena in The Lion King and Ramone in the Cars films.

Natalie Gregory as Jenny Foxworth

Natalie Gregory played the young Jenny Foxworth, who lovingly took Oliver in and gave him a home. Although she started her career back in 1980, she took a lengthy break a few years after Oliver & Company debuted. She briefly came back in 2013 in the series Eastsiders, credited as playing a character named Cynthia.

Bette Midler as Georgette

Georgette the poodle wasn’t all that happy about Oliver’s appearance in the Foxworth house, but the two managed to figure out an arrangement that made them both happy. Bette Midler shined in the role, especially since Georgette also had a song — “Perfect Isn’t Easy.”

Dom DeLuise as Fagin

Fagin isn’t the most respectable character, but he always makes the right decision when the time comes. His need to pay off a debt to Sykes, the villain of the film, is what drives him to try and get ransom money for Oliver. Dom DeLuise was featured in more Don Bluth films than Disney films but was an important vocal actor. He passed away in 2009 at the age of 75.

‘Oliver & Company’ Songs and Soundtrack

The biggest songs of the film were Billy Joel’s “Why Should I Worry?” and Bette Midler’s “Perfect Isn’t Easy,” but the movie also featured the song “Once Upon a Time in New York City,” performed by Huey Lewis, and “Streets of Gold,” performed by Ruth Pointer.

‘Oliver & Company’ at the Box Office

Oliver & Company reportedly made $74.2 million, which is considered successful as its budget was $31 million. Jeff Rollins from Cut Print Film reflected on the odd success of the movie at the time, stating “Oliver & Company opened at the number 4 box office position, but good word of mouth actually brought it up the following week to the number 3 position, a feat almost unheard of today. Oliver & Company managed to stay in the top 10 for an astounding 10 weeks, amazingly moving up yet again during Christmas holiday from number 7 to number 4!”

‘Oliver & Company’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

Even though the film managed to make money, and boasted an all-star cast (keep in mind, all of those names were A-list back in the mid-to-late ’80s) critics didn’t dish out as much praise for this film. It’s currently at 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, with some critics saying the characters were bland. Others felt as if the movie wasn’t quite memorable. That said, it wasn’t necessarily bland — and certain critics had good things to say. Jay Boyar from the Orlando Sentinel stated that the film is a “breezy, tuneful tale that will keep youngsters happy without turning their parents’ minds into mush.”

Where ‘Oliver & Company’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

The film fits in well in the Disney catalog, even including references to past Disney films (such as Tito the dog singing “Hi Ho” from Snow White) but it’ll never make anyone’s top five favorite Disney movies list. It’s still a fun watch, and the songs will stick in your head all day. This is a movie that’s technically getting a Disney live makeover, but not really — instead of animals, Disney will be going back to the original story of Oliver Twist, with Ice Cube starring as Fagin.

‘Oliver & Company’ Trailer

‘Oliver & Company’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Even though this movie shares a lot of similarities with Oliver Twist, there are certain fun trivia facts that make Oliver & Company its own film entirely. Here are five fast facts about Oliver & Company.

1. The Scenes Featuring the Dogs Dancing Were Reportedly Inspired by Fosse

Bob Fosse was a four-time Academy Award winner and an inspirational dancer who passed away in 1987, just a year before Oliver & Company came out. Since the film has quite a few musical numbers, it makes sense that the creators would look to Fosse for a little bit of inspiration. It’s an unlikely tribute, but just another way that Fosse’s talent will live on forever.

2. Sykes Was Almost Played by Marlon Brando

It was still unusual at the time for well-established musicians and actors to take on vocal roles, but based on the fact that Oliver & Company was before its time, lending a lot of their budget to the cast, it makes sense that Marlon Brando would be considered. According to Mental Floss, Michael Eisner, who was the CEO of Disney, approached Brando about it personally. Unfortunately, he turned it down because he didn’t think the movie would perform well in theaters. Instead, they went with Robert Loggia for the part.

3. Dogs Roscoe and DeSoto Were Named After Streets in California.

The two Dobermans were inspired by roads in San Fernando Valley, which is close to where the film was made. Turns out, street names can also make for excellent dog names.

4. Oliver & Company Was the First Disney Movie to Include N-Movie Advertising

They used real brands and logos throughout the film. According to FactRepublic, about 30 of them have been spotted throughout the movie. Since the movie isn’t that long — and is actually on the short side for a Disney picture — it’s amazing how they filled them all in so quickly.

5. Billy Joel Was Also Handpicked For the Film

When you think of voice actors, Billy Joel may not originally come to mind. However, according to an interview with The Morning Call from 1988, Joel was excited to do the movie since he had a 3-year-old daughter and knew the importance of Disney. “When George Scribner conceived of the character and when we said to him…anybody in the world – pick somebody who you think really gets across that New York street-smart, savoir-faire attitude that you want, he said, Billy Joel,” Jeffrey Katzenberg, chairman of Walt Disney Studios, reportedly stated.

