How to Stream ‘The Good Dinosaur’: Your Family Viewing Guide

Stream The Good Dinosaur Now

What if the asteroid never struck Earth, allowing dinosaurs to live on? That’s the question explored in Disney’s The Good Dinosaur. The Peter Sohn directed film was conceived by Soh, Erik Benson, Meg LeFauve, Kelsey Mann, and Bob Peterson as an alternate history that follows the life of dinosaurs after the asteroid misses the planet.

Raymond Ochoa, Jack Bright, Sam Elliott, Anna Paquin, and Steve Zahn star in this 3D computer-animated Pixar drama. Watch The Good Dinosaur online to follow the adventures of Arlo, a runt Apatosaurus, as he struggles through a world of great wonders and even greater terrors. The Good Dinosaur was Pixar’s 16th film, released only months after “Inside Out.”

The Good Dinosaur streaming gives you access to this delightful, prehistoric tale that shows us a fantastical version of what the world may have been had dinosaurs and humans coexisted.

Here’s how to stream The Good Dinosaur right now:

How to Stream ‘The Good Dinosaur’ – Exclusively on Disney+

The Good Dinosaur is one of the many animated Disney movies that will be streaming exclusively on Disney’s new subscription streaming service, Disney+.

You can sign up for a 7-day free trial of Disney+ HERE, which will allow you to stream The Good Dinosaur and hundreds of other movies and shows on your computer, phone, tablet, smart TV or streaming device. If you extend past the free trial, the service costs $6.99/month. You may also opt for this discount bundle of Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ for $12.99/month.

1. Sign up for Disney+ here 2. Go to Disneyplus.com or download the Disney+ app on your device 3. Log in using your information 4. Search for “The Good Dinosaur” 5. Tap on The Good Dinosaur 6. Tap the Play Button 7. Enjoy!

Disney+ also boasts a vast library of Disney-owned movies and series — plus several new original series coming soon. The service includes unlimited downloads so you can watch offline whenever and wherever you want. The list of compatible devices and smart TVs includes iPads, Apple TV, Amazon devices, Amazon Fire TV, Android, Chromecast, Roku, PS4, and Xbox One.

Start Your Free Trial

‘The Good Dinosaur’ : Overview

Release Date: November 25, 2015

Creators: Meg LeFauve

Director: Peter Sohn

Starring: Raymond Ochoa, Jack Bright, Sam Elliot, Anna Paquin

Rating: PG

Synopsis:

In this alternate history, humans and dinosaurs coexist and a runt Apatosaurus learns the importance of trust and friendships, even between species.

How Long Is ‘The Good Dinosaur’?

94 minutes.

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Plot

Sixty-five million years ago, the K/T extinction event is avoided, allowing dinosaurs to live on and thrive in complex communities. When humans come around, the two have to learn to coexist. Runt Apatosaurus Arlo is thrust into a grand adventure when a small caveboy enters his life and brings tragedy to his family. When the young Arlo is separated from his family, all he has to rely on is the caveboy. The two must work together to survive the dangers of the prehistoric world while finding their way back to the lives and families they left behind. Unexpected friendships blossom along the way as they traverse this world of man and dinosaur.

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Cast

Originally intended to feature the vocal talents of John Lithgow, Judy Greer, Bill Hader, Neil Patrick Harris, and Lucas Neff, the cast of The Good Dinosaur brings to life a prehistoric world filled with drama, danger, and plenty of life lessons.

Raymond Ochoa as Arlo

The protagonist of this dramatic story, Arlo, a runt Apatosaurus, finds himself far away from home and forced to rely on those he’d otherwise call his enemy. Raymond Ochoa voices an older Arlo while Jack McGraw lends his voice for the young runt. Arlo was originally going to be a teenager, but Peter Sohn felt starting him young better conveyed a story of maturing.

Jack Bright as Spot

Arlo’s companion on his return home, Spot starts off with a complicated relationship with the Apatosaurus. Jack Bright voices the 7-year-old caveboy in his second animated film of 2015, the first being “The Peanuts Movie.”

Sam Elliot as Butch

Sam Elliot brings to life Butch the Tyrannosaurus, a rancher who surprisingly doesn’t serve as the movie’s antagonist. The Good Dinosaur is Sam Elliot’s third voice acting role, preceded by “Barnyard” (2006) and “Marmaduke” (2010). Elliot recites one of his lines from “Ghost Rider” (2007), where he played Carter Slade, the Caretaker.

Steve Zahn as Thunderclap

Leader of a pack of carnivorous pterodactyls, Thunderclap is one of Arlo and Spot’s villains, though he keeps his intentions hidden initially. Thunderclap is Steve Zahn’s first voiceover role for Disney in ten years. His last was in “Chicken Little” (2005).

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Songs and Soundtrack

Thomas Newman was originally attached to the film’s score, but when directors changed from Bob Peterson to Peter Sohn, brothers Mychael and Jeff Danna took over. The Good Dinosaur is the first Pixar film with two composers and features 30 tracks that follow Arlo and Spot on their grand adventure. The soundtrack came and went fairly quickly, and, like the movie, failed to leave a lasting impression.

‘The Good Dinosaur’ at the Box Office

On a budget of $175 million, The Good Dinosaur took in $332 million worldwide, with the United States only bringing in $123 million. Including marketing, Peter Sohn directed movie was estimated to have lost Walt Disney Studios $85 million, making it the lowest-grossing Pixar movie. Though the theatrical release was a flop, the home video release topped sales charts during its first week, beating out “Spectre.”

Compared to “Inside Out,” Pixar’s first animated release of 2015, The Good Dinosaur fell nearly $525 million short. “Inside Out” was also made on a $175 million budget.

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Reviews – What the Critics Said

The Good Dinosaur may have bombed at the box office, but it garnered a generally positive response from critics. The movie went on to earn more than 20 award nominations and scored four wins. The movie was praised for its visuals and playful tone while more negative reviews pointed out that it felt less like one of Pixar’s more imaginative movies.

Where ‘The Good Dinosaur’ Fits in the Disney Movie Pantheon

Considering its poor box office performance, “The Good Dinosaur” has a difficult time finding its footing in Disney’s diverse past. Unlike Pixar movies like “Inside Out” and “Toy Story,” The Good Dinosaur failed to achieve the same degree of pop-cultural significance. Where the movie will be remembered is with its visuals, though it often winds up in the bottom five in rankings of all of Pixar’s movies. Some have even placed it at the very bottom.

Reviews may have been fair and gave it some praise, but “The Good Dinosaur” has already been left behind in the wake of movies like “Toy Story 4,” “Finding Dory,” “Coco,” and “The Incredibles 2.” Due to its mediocre performance and the losses incurred by Disney, it’s unlikely that there will be a sequel.

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Trailer

The Good Dinosaur – Official US TrailerStreaming Now on Disney+ – Sign Up at https://disneyplus.com/ A single moment can change everything. Tag someone who has changed your life. #GoodDino Download "Crystals" by Of Monsters and Men: http://smarturl.it/omambeneaththeskin THE GOOD DINOSAUR opens in theatres November 25, 2015! "The Good Dinosaur" asks the question: What if the asteroid that forever changed life on Earth missed the planet completely and giant dinosaurs never became extinct? Pixar Animation Studios takes you on an epic journey into the world of dinosaurs where an Apatosaurus named Arlo makes an unlikely human friend. While traveling through a harsh and mysterious landscape, Arlo learns the power of confronting his fears and discovers what he is truly capable of. Site – Disney.com/thegooddinosaur Facebook – https://www.facebook.com/PixarTheGoodDinosaur Twitter – https://twitter.com/thegooddinosaur Instagram – https://instagram.com/thegooddinosaur/ Pinterest – https://www.pinterest.com/disneystudios/the-good-dinosaur Tumblr – http://disneypixar.tumblr.com 2015-07-21T16:00:00.000Z

Stream The Good Dinosaur Now

‘The Good Dinosaur’ Trivia: 5 Fast Facts

Even a movie that fails to impress audiences is riddled with facts that may enhance the viewing experience. Read through these five fast facts to learn a little more about Pixar’s worst-performing movie.

1. “The Good Dinosaur” was Plagued with Production Issues

It’s unlikely that a movie with production problems will come out on the other end for the better. “The Good Dinosaur” faced many issues during production that delayed its release. Along with creative differences, story problems, and Pixar’s divided attention, “The Good Dinosaur” received lackluster treatment. The movie’s delayed release led to the layoff of 67 employees. Partway through production, Peter Sohn took over as director when Bob Peterson moved to another project. There were even cast changes as much of the original cast was pulled, including John Lithgow, who was removed permanently after being assigned to Poppa, later played by Jeffrey Wright.

2. A Movie Worth Paying Attention To

It’s always fun watching a Pixar movie and spotting Easter eggs from beginning to end. “The Good Dinosaur” had no shortage of quirky appearances. From scenes appearing to be filmed to look like “Jurassic Park” to references to “The Big Lebowski,” only a keen eye will catch every easter egg. Pixar movies like “Inside Out” and “Toy Story” make an appearance while Pixar’s signature call sign, “A113” shows up, as well.

3. The Process of Creating the World was Complex

Achieving the visuals of “The Good Dinosaur” required a large team to use resources provided by the United States Geological Survey. Topographical maps came in handy when it came to world-building as it helped in building a range of viewpoints and perspectives. The finished product required more than double the shots that the special effects team head already completed. The large world comes requires 17 TB of memory just for a river scene.

4. Finding Inspiration for the Extinct Animals

With no definitive research to show exactly how dinosaurs walk, Pixar took it upon itself to look at animals of today and create a gait that fit the prehistoric beasts. Young elephants were used for Arlo’s movements while Butch the T-Rex was based on horses.

5. Disney Has a History with Hallucinations

It’s an unusual bit to throw into a movie, but “The Good Dinosaur” is the second Disney movie to feature a hallucination scene. The first was “Dumbo” (1941), which featured two characters getting drunk. In “The Good Dinosaur,” the hallucinations come from fermented fruits.

Stream The Good Dinosaur Now