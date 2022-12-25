How to Watch 76ers vs Knicks Christmas Game Online

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the New York Knicks on Christmas Day.

The game (Noon ET) will be televised on ABC and ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the 76ers vs Knicks online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

76ers vs Knicks Preview

The Philadelphia 76ers (19-12) and New York Knicks (18-15) clash in a key Eastern Conference game on Christmas Day.

Philadelphia and New York sit at the No. 5 and No. 6 seeds in the conference respectively. The Knicks beat the Sixers 106-104 last time they met on November 4.

Jalen Brunson led the Knicks in that win with 23 points and seven assists. R.J. Barrett also had a big game for the Knicks with 22 points, and Julius Randle produced a double double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Philadelphia struggled from the field with 37% shooting, but the Sixers had a 31-point effort from Tyrese Maxey and 23 points from Tobias Harris. The Sixers still had a lead against the Knicks and nearly won without stars Joel Embiid due to a non-COVID illness and James Harden due to a foot injury.

Both Harden and Embiid will play on Sunday against the Knicks. Harden recently returned from the foot injury and put on a show passing the ball on December 23 with 21 assists. That came against the Los Angeles Clippers in a 119-114 win.

“That’s some great company. Mo Cheeks was one of my coaches [in Oklahoma City], and then Wilt [Chamberlain], I feel like he has every record,” Harden said via ESPN. “So just being in the conversation with some of the best basketball players to ever touch a basketball is always a blessing.”

The Knicks will need to adjust to Harden and Embiid, which gives the Sixers a big one-two punch on offense. New York comes into the game struggling of late, too, with back-to-back home losses to the Toronto Raptors and Chicago Bulls.

New York started its four-game homestand with a bang by beating defending NBA champion Golden State 132-94 on December 20. The Knicks can close out the homestand 2-2 with a win on Sunday.

“I just felt like we never got our defense established,” Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau said via Field Level Media. “It was an offensive game. Hard to slow those type of guys down once they get their confidence going like they did. Then they had some timely rebounds, we missed some free throws. Things can change real fast in this league.”

Philadelphia meanwhile has been on a tear with seven-straight victories since December 5. Embiid led the scoring in all of those games, including a 44-point showing against the Clippers.