‘Alone’ Season 9 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit survival reality show “Alone” heads to Labrador, Canada, for Season 9, which premieres Thursday, May 26 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the History Channel.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Alone” Season 9 episodes streaming online:

‘Alone’ Season 9 Preview

When the ninth season of survivalist reality show “Alone” returns, it brings with it two new digital companion series, “The Ride Back” and “Shelter From the Storm.” The History Channel press release also promises, “For the first time ever, ten contestants fight to survive in the bitter wilderness of the Northeast shores of Labrador, Canada – a location known for being the hunting ground of the predatory polar bear.”

The press release continues:

Season nine of “Alone” sets survivalists in a location with one of the harshest weather conditions yet. Enduring wet, snowy, merciless conditions, survivalists’ building ingenuity, mental willpower and overall wilderness skills are put to the test as they must build their own shelters, forage their own food, and overcome numerous obstacles and dangerous predators in hopes of being the last person standing. Additionally, season nine will continue to captivate audiences with the introduction of two new original digital content series, “The Ride Back” (working title) and “Shelter from the Storm” (working title). In these two series, fans will get exclusive access to never-before-seen moments through enhanced episodes on VOD and digital playlists available only on The History Channel’s official website and apps. “The Ride Back” (wt) will provide an extended look at the raw emotions each survivalist experienced during their journeys before deciding to tap out, from intimate camera conversations to unfiltered moments right before leaving the isolation, to heartfelt interviews and footage of their journey to home base where it all began. Alternatively, “Shelter from the Storm” (wt) will provide an enhanced look into contestant’s shelters, including the pros, cons, dos, and don’ts that ultimately spell success, or disaster, for the hopeful survivalists.

After the survivalists are dropped off in an undisclosed, remote location and given just 10 survival tools and their camera gear, they compete to see which one can endure the longest, “facing total isolation, punishing weather, and deadly predators, will win the $500,000 grand prize. No camera crews. No gimmicks. ‘Alone’ is the ultimate test of human will.”

The season nine cast is made up of eight men and two women. The contestants are Adam Riley, Jacques Turcott, Jessie Krebs, Juan Pablo Quinonez, Karie Lee, Tom Garstang, Terry Burns, Igor Limansky, Benji Hill and Teimojin Tan.

“Alone” airs Wednesdays at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on the History Channel.