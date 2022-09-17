Where to Watch Arkansas vs Missouri State Game Today

After an impressive 2-0 start to the season, No. 10 Arkansas gets a tough test on Saturday against FCS No. 5 Missouri State.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a full guide on how to watch Missouri State vs Arkansas:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available live on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

ESPN+ includes hundreds of live college football games in 2022, dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) for $9.99 per month or $99.99 per year (or $13.99 per month for a bundle of all three of ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu).

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch Missouri State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com.

Compatible devices for the ESPN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on, but both can be included with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Missouri State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You ‘ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Missouri State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV. You’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network and SEC Network+, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Missouri State vs Arkansas live on the ESPN app (not the Sling app) or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Missouri State vs Arkansas live on the Hulu app (because Hulu includes ESPN+) or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Missouri State vs Arkansas Preview

When the Bears of Missouri State travel to Fayetteville, Arkansas to take on the University of Arkansas Razorbacks, it will be a battle of the unbeatens, though Arkansas is favored by more than three touchdowns.

It will be Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino’s first game against Arkansas since he was fired as the Razorbacks’ head coach in 2012. The dismissal came after Petrino was involved in a car accident and it came to light that he had been having an affair with the passenger in his car, a woman he hired to work in the athletics department. But he said in his pre-game press conference (via the Springfield News-Leader) that he’s not letting it be a distraction.

“Right now, I’m just going to think about the week and the preparation and what our players need to do. I’m sure there will be some feelings and emotions when I step into the stadium but it’s not really about me. It’s about our football team. Since June, we’ve been the same team dedicated and working hard together. It’s really about our players,” said Petrino.

Petrino also praised Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman, saying that he’s “done a great job” with the program.

“Sam’s done a great job,” Petrino said. “When you watch them play, first and foremost, you see that they have deep beliefs in what they’re doing. What they’re doing offensively and defensively, the coaches really believe in it and the players go out and execute it. What he’s done with that program, he’s done a great job.”

In his own pre-game press conference, Pittman had similar things to say about Petrino.

“We’re excited to play Missouri State,” Pittman said. “Last time Arkansas was relevant, Coach Petrino was here. We’re very grateful for his time and what he did for the program. I’m sure it’ll be exciting for him to come back here, they’ve got a good team. He’s a good coach. He was when he was here and when he was with the Falcons and Louisville. They tried different people (at Missouri State) before him and he’s been able to go in there and get them back to the playoffs. He’s just a really good coach with a good staff. He went into the transfer portal there and got a lot of really good players and I’m sure they went there because of his reputation as a coach. It’s been a great job that he’s done there and I’m sure will continue to do so.”

The Missouri State at Arkansas game kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 7 p.m. Eastern on the SEC Network Plus and ESPN Plus.