Auburn Spring Game Live Stream: How to Watch A-Day 2022 Online

Auburn looks to take a step in turning things around from a 6-7 season in 2021 with the spring game on Saturday.

The game (2 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Auburn spring game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Auburn spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

Auburn Football Spring Game 2022 Preview

Auburn has a void to fill at quarterback with Bo Nix off to Oregon via the transfer portal. Nix threw for 10,057 yards and 39 touchdowns in three seasons with the Tigers.

“The one thing that I don’t want to get lost in this whole thing with Bo is that he graduated from Auburn. There’s something to be said for that,” Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin said in December 2021 according to the Opelika Auburn News’ Jordan Hill. “That’s one of the things, sitting in these visits with families — I didn’t sit in the home with Bo and have these conversations — but it’s important to the families that their sons graduate. That’s the No. 1 thing that you talk about in those home visits.”

“He made a decision and at the end of the day, he’s no longer with our program. To be honest with you, I’m going to focus more on the guys that we have now and where we’re going,” Harsin added. Robby Ashford, T.J. Finley, and Holden Greiner are vying for the Tigers’ starting job. Ashford transferred from Oregon after not seeing the field with the Ducks as a freshman. Finley played for Auburn last season behind Nix, throwing for 827 yards and six touchdowns on 70-128 passing. Greiner, a four-star recruit in 2020, threw for more than 7,100 yards and 71 touchdowns in high school. All three will take snaps in Saturday’s spring game.

“We’re going to watch every single thing they do,” Harsin said when spring practice began last month according to the Opelika-Auburn News’ Justin Lee.

Auburn also has a starting quarterback candidate in Texas A&M transfer Zach Calzada, who has been sidelined with a shoulder injury. Calzada thew for 2,185 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Aggies last season, which included a win over national runner-up Alabama.

Auburn offensive coordinator Eric Kiesau said naming a starter won’t happen quickly.

“You don’t really put a timeline on it, and I know that’s kind of a generic answer, but you really don’t,” Kiesau said per Lee. “But I will say, all these quarterbacks are getting evaluated on everything they’re doing. It’s not just what you see in a team session; it’s going to be team session, it’s going to be in 7-on-7 sessions, it’s in one-on-ones. It’s in everything they’re doing, because we need the maximum amount of information to make a great decision when it comes time to pick the starters.”