How to Watch Big Ten Tournament 2022 Online for Free

A wide-open Big Ten tournament tips off on Wednesday, March 9, in Indianapolis and runs through Sunday, March 13.

The first-round games, second-round games and quarterfinals will be televised on Big Ten Network, and the semifinals and championship will be on CBS.

Big Ten Tournament 2022 Preview

Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell’s sentiment may say it all.

“I think it’ll be the most exciting Big Ten Tournament,” Pikiell said according to Chris Iseman of the Asbury Park Press. “Anybody can win this thing. Including Rutgers.”

The fourth-seeded Scarlet Knights (18-12) beat many of the top teams in the Big Ten this season. That list includes No. 1 seed Illinois (22-8), No. 2 seed Wisconsin (24-6), No. 5 seed Iowa (22-9), and No. 6 seed Ohio State (19-10).

It’s not just Rutgers that tangled with the top teams. Parity permeated the Big Ten this season as no team made it through the conference slate with fewer than five losses.

Coming 🔜 The 2022 #B1GMBBall Tournament–here's the bracket! https://t.co/tcv0VyGvmN What GIF best describes your excitement for Wednesday? 👇 pic.twitter.com/mXN31pi8Fo — Big Ten Men's Basketball (@B1GMBBall) March 7, 2022

The Big Ten bracket features four top 25 teams and another four with 18 or more wins plus a 17-13 Michigan team that started the season ranked sixth. Bottom seeds Maryland, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, and Penn State all have at least one regular season win over a top-four seed in the tournament.

“We definitely haven’t thrown in the towel,” Minnesota senior guard Payton Willis said according to Andy Greder of the Pioneer Press. “We know we can compete with anybody in the conference, and it just comes down to us playing a full 40 minutes. We are going to go out there expecting to win.”

Fourteenth-seeded Minnesota (13-16) opens tournament play against No. 11 seed Penn State (12-16) on Wednesday night in the second game. Twelfth seed Northwestern (14-15) faces No. 13 seed Nebraska (10-21) the first tournament game on Wednesday.

No one can overlook last-place Nebraska. The Cornhuskers ended the regular season on a tear with wins over then-No. 23 Ohio State (19-10) and No. 12 Wisconsin in the final week of the regular season.





Play



Nebraska at Wisconsin | Highlights | Big Ten Men's Basketball | March 6, 2022 SUBSCRIBE to Big Ten Network on YouTube for the latest highlights and videos: btn.com/youtubesubscribe Nebraska’s Alonzo Verge Jr. scored 26 points in a 74-73 win over Wisconsin. #WisconsinBadgers #NebraskaCornhuskers #NCAABasketball More from Big Ten football/basketball/other sports: btn.com Watch live games and the Big Ten Network wherever you go and whenever you want: bigtenplus.com Follow Big… 2022-03-06T21:41:07Z

“Why not us?” Nebraska junior forward Derrick Walker said according to The World-Herald’s Lily Smith. “We’ve been shocking the world [with] the way we’re playing, and I think a lot of teams are scared to play us now. So why not us? Who’s to say we can’t go to the Big Ten [tournament] and make a statement?”

Top teams in the Big Ten need to make statements for NCAA tournament seeding. Wisconsin and No. 9 Purdue (25-6) have shots at a No. 1 seed in the Big Dance as top-three seed projections at the moment per ESPN’s bracketologist Joe Lunardi. Sixteenth-ranked Illinois (22-8), No. 24 Iowa (22-9), and Ohio State could grab a top-four seed as Lunardi has those four projected in the fourth-sixth seed range.

Michigan, Rutgers, and Indiana (18-12) enter the Big Ten tournament on the NCAA bubble per Lunardi. Indiana is considered “the first team” out by Lunardi.

He projects eight teams from the Big Ten making the Big Dance but only lists six teams as locks, which includes Michigan State (20-11). If another two — or more — join those six schools in the Big Dance, it will hinge on how they do in a Big Ten tournament that’s up for grabs.

As Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo put it to the media via the Detroit Free Press, there’s no room for “my bads” anymore.