Brazil vs Croatia Live Stream: How to Watch Online in US

Croatia faces Brazil in the World Cup quarterfinals on Friday, December 9, in Qatar.

In the US, the match (10 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox (English) and Telemundo (Spanish).

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the match on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives for both English and Spanish broadcasts, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Brazil vs Croatia streaming live online:

Brazil vs Croatia Preview

Croatia, the 2018 World Cup runner-up, takes on the heavyweight of the 2022 World Cup, Brazil.

“The match ahead of us will be the most demanding game; I can compare it to France in the final. It’s a great challenge for us. I wish such a difficult match was waiting for us a bit later but we’re one of the teams that has reached this stage and our ambitions will not stop there,” Croatia head coach Dalic said via The Guardian.

Ranked No. 1 in the world, Brazil looks to take another step to the World Cup crown as the tournament favorite. Brazil beat South Korea 4-1 in the Round of 16 on Monday, December 5, to advance.

In Group G play, Brazil won its first two matches against Serbia 2-0 on November 24 and Switzerland 1-0 on November 28. Then, Cameroon stunned Brazil 1-0 on December 2.

“We want to score goals quickly so later we can feel more comfortable,” Brazil head coach Tite said via The Guardian.

While Brazil seeks to end a 20-year title drought at the World Cup, the Brazilians look to just get past the quarterfinals for the first time since 2014 for now. Brazil’s World Cup journey ended in the quarterfinals in 2018, a 2-1 loss to Belgium.

Croatia hasn’t ever beaten Brazil in four previous meetings between 2005 and 2018. The lone draw came in a 2005 friendly, and Brazil won the rest of the matches — including World Cup matches in 2006 and 2014.

“Brazil has [over] 200 million people, we only have four million, so we’re a bit like the suburb of a city in Brazil,” Dalic said via France24.com. “It will be a different game than against anyone we have played so far because Brazil likes to play football.”

Ranked No. 12 in the world, Croatia hasn’t lost at this year’s World Cup. Croatia beat Japan 3-1 in a shootout after a 1-1 regulation draw to advance past the Round of 16 on Monday. In Group F play, Croatia beat Canada 4-1 on November 27 but tied Morocco 0-0 on November 23 and Belgium 0-0 on December 1.

“They have great quality and a lot of resiliency,” Tite said via The Associated Press. “Brazil will try to keep doing what has worked so far, and then we’ll see which team can advance.”

Croatia also faces Brazil at a time where injuries could play a role for the World Cup favorite. Gabriel Jesus and Alex Telles will miss the rest of the tournament due to knee injuries. Alex Sandro might sit out for the quarterfinals due to injury.