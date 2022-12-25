How to Watch Broncos vs Rams Christmas Game for Free

With Christmas upon us, the NFL decided to give us the gift of three games on Christmas day. One of those games will see the Denver Broncos travel to Los Angeles to take on the Rams.

The game (4:30 p.m. ET) will be televised nationally on CBS, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on Amazon Prime, Paramount+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which all come with a free trial.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Broncos vs Rams streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Broncos vs Rams live on the Amazon Video app or Amazon website.

Compatible devices for the Amazon Video app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Broncos vs Rams live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Broncos vs Rams live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Broncos vs Rams live on the Paramount+ app or Paramount+ website.

Compatible devices for the Paramount+ app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Broncos vs Rams live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Broncos vs Rams Preview

When the NFL scheduled this game they probably thought it was going to be one of the most intriguing matchups of the season. How could it not be? the defending Super Bowl champion Rams hosting Russell Wilson and a talented Broncos team, but woof.

These two teams are at the top of the list for teams that have been the biggest disappointments this season as they both enter this game at 4-10. The problems for both of these teams start on the offensive side of the ball.

The Broncos have scored just 15.6 points per game this season, while the Rams have only been slightly better at 16.4. The good news for the Broncos is that the offense has looked better over the last two games averaging 26 points per game.

The Broncos also get Russell Wilson back this week and have a chance to win two games in a row for the first time since week three. Wilson missed last week’s win over the Cardinals, but he had one of his best outings of the season two weeks ago in a competitive loss to the Cheifs.

In that game, Wilson went 23 of 36 passing for 247 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. Jerry Jeudy has also played well in the last two games with 15 receptions for 149 yards and three touchdowns.

With the injury to Matthew Stafford, the Rams have turned to Baker Mayfield at quarterback over the last two games. Mayfield has passed for 341 yards with two touchdowns and an interception.

The biggest absence for the Rams has been the injury to Cooper Kupp, who is still the teams leading receiver by over 300 yards despite not playing the last five games. With Kupp out the top targets that Mayfield has been throwing to are Van Jefferson, Tyler Higbee, Ben Skowronek, and Tutu Atwell.

With the Rams’ offense being so depleted by injuries the key matchup in this game will be if they can score against a Broncos defense that has been pretty good this season holding teams to just 18.1 points per game.

The oddsmakers expect this to be a close game as the Broncos are just favored by -2.5. They also expect a low-scoring game as the total is just 36.5.