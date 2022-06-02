Celtics-Warriors Game 1 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

For the first time in 58 years, the Boston Celtics and Golden State Warriors will meet in the NBA Finals, which tips off on Thursday, June 2.

The game (9 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Celtics vs Warriors Game 1 online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ABC is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the NBA Finals, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ABC and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Celtics vs Warriors live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. Games on ABC (labeled as ESPN3) only require you to sign in to a participating internet service provider (not a cable provider), but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Celtics vs Warriors Game 1 Preview

Two storied franchises in Boston and Golden State meet for the NBA title for the first time since 1964 when the finals tips off on Thursday.

Golden State, the league’s most recent dynasty, returned to power this season after a two-year hiatus from the postseason due to injuries. The Warriors won three titles between 2015 and 2019, but injuries to Klay Thompson plus Kevin Durant’s departure ended the run. Thompson got healthy this season as he and Steph Curry led the Warriors back to the finals.

“You start with Steph being the first one here,” Warriors forward Andre Iguodala told the media via NBC Sports Bay Area. “Everything he embodies with his values, who he is as a person, his work ethic. He kind of sets the tone for everyone else. We talked about over the last eight, nine years, however long it’s been.”

Boston, which sits tied with the Los Angeles Lakers for the most NBA titles at 17, returns to the finals for the first time since 2010. Celtics star players were in their early teens back then. The Celtics secured a spot in the finals with a Game 7 win over the Miami Heat in the Eastern Conference finals on May 30.

“This is amazing,” Celtics guard Marcus Smart said via ESPN. “We finally got over the hump.”

Smart and teammate Robert Williams have been battling injuries but expect to play in the finals. Williams was listed as questionable for Game 1 against the Warriors per ESPN.

“It’s manageable,” Williams via ESPN. “Kind of been getting in a routine the past couple games, what I have to go through to have myself ready to play.”

Golden State, which closed out Dallas in five games for the Western Conference title, listed a few key injuries going into the finals. Igoudala, Gary Payton II, and Otto Porter Jr. all remain on the injury list as questionable going into the first game against the Celtics according to Sports Illustrated’s Fast Break.

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr didn’t give any clear hints on Monday, May 30, when he talked with the media.

“None of them scrimmaged, but they all took part in practice,” Kerr said via Sports Illustrated’s Inside the Warriors. “So they’re all progressing and doing pretty well, and we’ll have an update again tomorrow and the next day. We’ll just see where it all goes.”