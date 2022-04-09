How to Watch Clemson Football Spring Game 2022 Online

The Clemson Tigers football program wraps up its spring preparation for the upcoming season with the annual Orange and White game at Clemson Memorial Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ACC Network. But if you don’t have cable or don’t have that channel, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Clemson spring game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Clemson Spring Game 2022 Preview

The Clemson Tigers take the field on Saturday for their annual Orange and White spring game at Clemson Memorial Stadium, as they continue to prepare for the upcoming college football season.

The Tigers are coming off a 10-3 season in which they fell short of reaching the ACC Championship Game and College Football Playoff for the first time in seven years.

Fifty-four lettermen are scheduled to return this season, including 15 starters. Highly-touted sophomore quarterback DJ Uiagalelei returns following a mediocre first campaign in which he threw for nine touchdowns and ten interceptions for the Tigers. He will be pressed for the starting role this season by fellow five-star prospect, Cabe Klubnik, who arrives in “Death Valley” after going 27-0 as a starter for Texas high school powerhouse Austin Westlake. Klubnik became the first Texas high school QB to go undefeated while winning back-to-back 6A state championships since Kyler Murray.

The duel between the two QBs will be one of the highlights of Saturday’s spring game, with Uiagalelei set to lead the Orange team and Klubnik getting the start for the White team.

Clemson fans looking to capture a glimpse of what the Tigers may look like in the fall will be out of luck, as around 20 scholarship players will be unavailable for the game, including the two top running backs (Will Shipley and Kobe Pace), the leading tight end (Davis Allen) and two prospective starters at wide receiver (Beaux Collins and E.J. Williams).

The Tigers’ bench will look a lot different this year, as longtime offensive coordinator Tony Elliott and defensive coordinator Brent Venables moved on to head coaching roles. Venables took the job at Oklahoma, while Elliott will be the new headman at Virginia this season.

2021 Recap

10-3, 6-2 ACC

Finished with a ranking of 14th in the AP and 16th in the Coaches Poll (began the season ranked 3rd in the AP and 2nd in the Coaches Poll)

Won 6 games in a row to close out the season, including a win over Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl

Three losses came to No. 5 Georgia in opener, at NC State, and at No. 9 Pittsburgh

QB D.J. Uiagalelei (208-of-374 for 2,246 passing yards, 9 TDs, 10 INTs)

RB Will Shipley (149 rushing attempts, 739 yards, 11 TDs)

RB Kobe Pace (104 rushing attempts, 641 yards, 6 TDs)

WR Justyn Ross (46 catches, 514 yards, 3 TDs)

LB James Skalski (led the team with 87 tackles)

DE Myles Murphy (team-high 7 sacks and recorded 14 tackles for loss)

2022 Schedule