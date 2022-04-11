CMT Awards 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

Hosted by Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards should, as always, provide an electric show from Nashville on Monday night.

The show (8 p.m. ET/PT start time) will be televised on CBS. But if you don’t have cable, here are several different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 CMT Awards online for free:

Hosted by country superstar Kelsea Ballerini and actor Anthony Mackie, the 2022 CMT Music Awards will honor the best and brightest in country music over the past year.

“We couldn’t pass up the opportunity to pair one of the biggest names in country music with one of the world’s most electrifying superheroes to host our biggest CMT Music Awards ever,” said Margaret Comeaux, John Hamlin and Leslie Fram, executive producers, in a statement. “Kelsea and Anthony are each wildly successful in their own right, and combined, they bring mega star power that transcends the worlds of music, film and pop culture with a supersized fan base. We know this dynamic duo is the perfect pairing to bring our show to the next level, as we reach our largest global audience ever, live on CBS.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning as host at this year’s CMT Awards with Anthony Mackie,” said Ballerini. “This award show is always a special one, as it revolves around the fans and celebrates their favorite artists. This year is especially cool to be a part of as CMT grows into a network spot and expands for even more fans to get involved. It’s going to be a big one and I can’t wait!”

“I had the pleasure of presenting at last year’s CMT Music Awards and received the warmest welcome from the country music community and the city of Nashville,” said Mackie. “I can’t wait to get back to Music City to co-host this year’s awards with the amazing Kelsea Ballerini.”

The show boasts performances by Ballerini with Kenny Chesney, Kane Brown, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, Little Big Town, Maren Morris, Carly Pearce, Keith Urban, Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, Luke Combs, Bryan Adams, Jimmie Allen, Monica, Mickey Guyton, Old DOminioin, Black Pumas, Walker Hayes, Thomas Rhett and Riley Green, and a special reunion of Naomi and Wynonna Judd in their first nationally-televised performance in over 20 years.

Kane Brown leads all nominees with four, followed by Ballerini and Guyton with three each. The nominees for the biggest prize, Video of the Year, include:

Brandi Carlile – “Right On Time”

Cody Johnson – “‘Til You Can’t”

Cole Swindell & Lainey Wilson – “Never Say Never”

Jason Aldean & Carrie Underwood – “If I Didn’t Love You”

Kacey Musgraves – “justified”

Kane Brown – “One Mississippi”

Kelsea Ballerini feat. Kenny Chesney – “half of my hometown”

Luke Combs – “Forever After All”

Maren Morris – “Circles Around This Town”

Mickey Guyton – “Remember Her Name”

Miranda Lambert – “If I Was A Cowboy”

Taylor Swift feat. Chris Stapleton – “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”

The 2022 Country Music Television Music Awards air live on Monday, April 11 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.