How to Watch Colts vs Browns on Roku, Firestick & Other Devices

Baker Mayfield and the Cleveland Browns are looking to keep their historic run rolling as they host the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

The game starts at 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream of the Colts vs Browns on your Roku, Firestick, Apple TV or other streaming device:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Cleveland

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of CBS on the Prime CBS All-Access channel. You can try both Amazon Prime and the CBS Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Amazon Prime CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime CBS All-Access Channel, you can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the Amazon Video app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Nvidia Shield, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, various Smart TV’s, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Cleveland

You can watch a live stream of CBS, NFL Network, NFL Redzone (Sports Extra add-on) and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 30 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Cleveland

You can watch a live stream of CBS and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Note: CBS is live in most markets, including Indianapolis and Cleveland

This is ultimately the same as Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on CBS’ digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch a live stream of your local CBS channel via CBS All-Access, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

CBS All-Access Free Trial

Once signed up for CBS All-Access, you can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the CBS app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the CBS All Access website.

SundayTicket.TV allows you to watch a cable-free live stream of all games that are out of your market and aren’t nationally televised. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DIRECTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), as well as residents of various metropolitan cities. You can check here to see if you’re eligible.

Additionally, most college students can get this service via SundayTicket U.

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game on DAZN. It comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Colts vs Browns live on the DAZN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch games on your computer via the DAZN website.

Colts vs Browns Preview

The Cleveland Browns have rebounded nicely since being trounced by Baltimore in their opener, reeling off three wins in a row. And their latest victory might have been their most impressive in decades.

The Browns beat Dallas 49-38 last week to move to 3-1, racking up 508 yards of offense — 307 on the ground, mostly without the services of Pro Bowl back Nick Chubb, who exited in the first half with an injury. Chubb suffered a knee injury that has landed him on injured reserve, but the Browns are set on keeping the ground game on track without him.

The Browns luckily have another Pro Bowl waiting in the wings in Kareem Hunt. However, Hunt has been dealing with his own injury issues. He was questionable heading into the Week 4 matchup, but still managed 71 yards on 11 carries and scored a pair of touchdowns.

As a team Cleveland rushed for 307 yards — the most the Cowboys have ever allowed. D’Ernest Johnson led the team with 95 yards and Dontrell Hilliard chipped in 19. Chubb had 43 before exiting and wide receiver Odell Beckahm Jr. had 73 yard — 50 of those coming on a dagger, highlight-reel reverse.

“That was good to see with those guys stepping up, the offensive line and the tight ends and the wide receivers they are all straining, and the runners were running through arm tackles and breaking tackles so that that was good to see,” Stefanski said. “But you lose a player of Nick’s caliber, we are going to need those guys to step up really across the entire offense.”

Beckham has a chance to continue his upward trajectory after a three-touchdown performance last week.

“It feels really good, and my body is fully healed now,” Beckham told reporters. “As everyone else sees, we are making great progress. We’re coming together as a team and fighting for each other, so week by week, we keep getting better.”

The Colts have reeled off three wins of their own after a stunning 27-20 loss to the Jaguars in their opener. The latest was a 19-11 win against the Bears in a game that didn’t feature much offense.

Philip Rivers has played well in his new colors, but hasn’t exactly fountain of youth in Indianapolis. He’s thrown just four touchdowns to three interceptions this season and hasn’t passed for over 220 yards that last three weeks.

The game is a pick-em for Sunday, with the line shifting in favor of the Browns after Pro Bowl linebacker Darius Leonard and left tackle Anthony Castonzo were ruled out. The total has gone under in five of Cleveland’s last seven games against Indianapolis.