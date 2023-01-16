Cowboys vs Bucs Live Stream: Best Ways to Watch Without Cable

In the Super Wild Card Weekend finale, the Dallas Cowboys take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday, January 16.

The game (8:15 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN and ABC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on ESPN+, FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s a full guide on the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Cowboys vs Bucs:

Cowboys vs Bucs Preview

The Dallas Cowboys (12-5) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (8-9) meet for a trip to the NFC Divisional Round against the San Francisco 49ers.

Dallas and Tampa Bay kicked off the regular season back in Week 1 at AT&T Stadium when the Bucs won 19-3. Much changed after that day. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury, but the Cowboys started winning with backup quarterback Cooper Rush. Tampa Bay meanwhile stumbled to a losing record.

“It really doesn’t matter,” Bucs quarterback Tom Brady told reporters on January 8. “You don’t think about winning anything more than one game, so. You can only win one game a week. The team that wins is the one that plays the best that day, not the team that had the best record or the home field. The team that plays the best that day is the team that advances.”

The Cowboys once threatened to nab the No. 1 seed for the playoffs but flatlined against the Washington Commanders in a 26-6 loss in Week 18. Dallas has impressive wins this season against Philadelphia, Minnesota, the New York Giants, and Cincinnati. However, the Cowboys had a few head-scratching losses to Jacksonville and Green Bay in overtime defeats.

“We’ve got [to], as I said, individually, look at it, take accountability, learn from it and then understand that hey, when that plane touch down, we’re on to Tampa, and we know who they are,” Prescott told reporters on January 8. “Played them twice in these last two years, and it’s gonna be a good one.”

Tampa Bay slogged through an NFC South Division, which had no team above .500 this year. The Bucs only beat two teams with winning records this season — the Cowboys and Seattle.

Things looked different for the Bucs in a 30-24 win over Carolina in Week 17 when the Bucs clinched the division. Quarterback Tom Brady threw three touchdown passes to Mike Evans, a common occurrence in games for 2020 and 2021 but looked non-existent for much of 2022.

Brady and Evans connecting will get tested against a ferocious Cowboys pass rush led by linebacker Micah Parsons. The Bucs could get some help up front with the return of Pro Bowl center Ryan Jensen, who came off of injured reserve on Monday.

That could also help the Bucs run the ball, which the team did against Dallas in Week 1 with 152 yards on the ground. Tampa Bay never did anything close to that as the league’s worst team running the ball this season.

Dallas will look to get running backs Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard to make plays on the ground against a Bucs defense that struggles against the run. The Bucs have a strong pass rush and secondary at full strength, and the unit will look to slow down Prescott.