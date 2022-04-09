Denver vs Minnesota State Hockey Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Denver seeks a record-tying ninth men’s hockey national championship on Saturday night when it takes on Minnesota State, who will be appearing in its first-ever title game over in Boston.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Denver vs Minnesota State online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Denver vs Minnesota State live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN and ESPN2 are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Denver vs Minnesota State live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with ESPN and ESPN2, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Denver vs Minnesota State live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2 and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Denver vs Minnesota State live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

Denver vs Minnesota State Preview

Denver and Minnesota State had major tests in the semis to be able to get this point in the season. For Minnesota State, their magical season continues and they could be seen as the favorite to win over a Pioneers side looking to win their ninth national championship.

Swedish goaltender Magnus Chrona made 19 saves for the Pioneers, who twice went ahead in regulation, on goals from Brett Stapley and Cameron Wright. But both times Michigan tied it — on goals from Jimmy Lambert and Thomas Bordeleau, the latter with 11 minutes left in regulation. Yet it ended up being Carter Savoie who was able to get the eventual game-winner at 14:53 of the overtime session.

The player that ended up being key on Thursday night was Hoby Baker finalist Bobby Brink. In the eventual goal, he was able to retrieve the puck after a defensive miscue by Michigan and he delivered a crisp pass to Savoie who ended up winning the game for the Pioneers.

On top of beating their in-state rival in the semis of the Frozen Four 5-1, Minnesota State got the news that their goaltender Dryden McKay was awarded the Hoby Baker Award as the best college hockey player in the country this year.

As two-time All-American and a finalist for the award last year, the senior had a record of 37-4-0 for the season with a .934 save percentage and a 1.28 goals against average. His 37 wins this year lead the nation and have established an NCAA DI men’s hockey record for single-season victories.

Mckay was not the only reason his team comes into this game as the top-ranked side in the nation now for eight consecutive weeks prior to the beginning of the post-season. The Mavericks are in the midst of a 17-game winning streak.

Although one sees the scoreline, what it does not tell you is that the Mavericks had to come from behind to be able to surpass their rivals.

The Mavericks took over in the second period, scoring twice to take a 2-1 lead into the final 20 minutes of regulation. Senior defenseman Benton Maas tallied his third goal of the year at 12:38. Senior winger Reggie Lutz’s 15th goal of the year, scored on another wraparound play from the side of the net, came at the 6:29 mark.

Sophomore center Ondrej Pavel got his stick on a Jack McNeely shot from the point and the Mavericks took a 3-1 lead at 1:57 of the third. The goal, the 12th of the year for Pavel, also drew an assist from Josh Groll. Then at 13:17, sophomore center David Silye ripped a shot high blocker side from the right dot to make it a 4-1 Minnesota State lead. Junior center Brendan Furry closed out the scoring in the contest, tallying an empty netter with 1:09 left on the clock.

This was part of the demonstration of the team’s offensive power this year that top team in attack in the country.