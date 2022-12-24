How to Watch Eagles vs Cowboys Game Online

The Philadelphia Eagles (13-1) head South to take on the Dallas Cowboys (10-4) at AT&T Stadium on Saturday, December 24.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Eagles vs Cowboys streaming live online today:

Eagles vs Cowboys Preview

Philadelphia is fresh from a 25-20 win over the Chicago Bears Week 15. The Eagles overcame a slow start that saw them score just three points over the first 27 minutes of the game. Quarterback Jalen Hurts didn’t throw a touchdown pass against Chicago, going 22-37 for 315 yards and two interceptions, but the MVP candidate ran for three TDs on the ground to lead his team to its 13th victory.

Wide receiver A.J. Brown had a career high with 181 yards on nine receptions in the game, while DeVonta Smith finished with 126 yards. Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the win over the Bears, though, and his status is a big question mark for this one.

The Eagles need one more victory to clinch the No. 1 overall seed in the NFC, but it looks as though their starting QB may miss a little time. Expect backup Gardner Minshew to start in the likely event Hurts can’t go.

“He doesn’t need a lot of reps,” Eagles heads coach Nick Sirianni said about Minshew, should Philly choose to sit Hurts. “He’s ready to go because of the football IQ he has, the intelligence he has. If he has to go, we’ll have 100 percent confidence in him because he can ball. He proved that last year. I think he’s proven that throughout his career. He’s a winner. He’s a winner. That’s all he knows how to do.”

On the other side, the Cowboys are coming off a disappointing 40-34 Week 15 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in overtime. Dallas blew a 17-point in the second half, and quarterback Dak Prescott threw a pick six to Jags defender Rayshawn Jenkins in OT, sealing the loss.

Prescott went 23-30 for 256 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, while receiver CeeDee Lamb hauled in seven passes for 126 yards in the loss. Despite walking away with the ‘L,’ Dallas secured a playoff berth due to losses by the Seattle Seahawks and Washington Commanders. Still, the Cowboys would like to come away with a win here in order to avoid getting swept by Philadelphia on the season.

Prescott won’t have an easy time of it, as the Eagles lead the NFL in sacks with 55. He’ll likely lean heavily on running backs, Ezekiel Elliott and Tony Pollard, who has 969 yards rushing and needs 31 yards to reach the 1,000-yard mark for the first time in his career.

In regards to Philly’s QB situation, should the Eagles trot Minshew out there, Dallas says they’ll be ready.

“We already looked at the game — our last game of the year against Gardner,” Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said about Philadelphia’s quarterback situation. “We’ll be ready for both quarterbacks.”