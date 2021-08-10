How to Watch ‘Fantasy Island’ 2021 TV Show Online

This reboot of the classic TV series “Fantasy Island” premieres Tuesday, August 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “Fantasy Island” streaming online:

“Fantasy Island” originally aired from 1977 to 1984 on ABC. FOX has picked up the reboot, which bills itself as a “modern drama series” that “delves into the ‘what if’ questions … that keep us awake at night,” according to the FOX press release.

It teases:

A modern drama series, “Fantasy Island” takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the “what if” questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Actress, singer, and songwriter Roselyn Sanchez arrives on Fantasy Island where she stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke (played on the original show by Ricardo Montalban). Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful, and always charming, Elena’s calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed as steward of this mysterious island. Sanchez joins the already announced Kiara Barnes as Ruby Okoro, a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and John Gabriel Rodriquez as pilot Javier, who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.

The show will air two half-hour episodes for the first two weeks. The premiere episodes are titled “Hungry Christine” and “Mel Loves Ruby” and the description teases, “An island birthday bash exposes fault lines in the relationships of three friends.”

Then on August 17 comes “His and Hers” and “The Heartbreak Hotel.” Their description reads, “Two adventurers, whose marriage has grown stale, want to have the ultimate adventure together; after sleeping for 35 years, widower Brent must decide if he is ready to face his grief awake.”

Then on August 24 comes “Quantum Entanglement,” whose description reads, “Flamboyant, eccentric Eileen (Debbi Morgan) wants to spend time with her estranged daughter and her family, but they refuse to see her. Meanwhile, disillusioned physics professor Charles (Cliff Chamberlain) wants to know if there is something more out there.”

“Fantasy Island” airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on FOX.