Georgia vs South Carolina Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

Georgia takes on South Carolina in a key early-season SEC matchup on Saturday, September 17.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Georgia vs South Carolina streaming live online:

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” ESPN is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Georgia vs South Carolina live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Georgia vs South Carolina live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the ESPN channels, and you can your first month for half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Georgia vs South Carolina live on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Georgia vs South Carolina live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which does not come with a free trial:

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Georgia vs South Carolina live on the Vidgo app or Vidgo website.

Georgia vs South Carolina Preview

Top-ranked Georgia (2-0) looked the part of the defending national champion with routes of Oregon and Samford. South Carolina (1-1) looks to bounce back from a tough loss to Arkansas last week, 44-30.

To make things tougher for the Gamecocks, former head coach Will Muschamp leads the Bulldogs defense. Georgia head coach Kirby Smart sees that as a big advantage.

“There is a lot of value in that knowledge,” Smart said via Dog Nation’s Connor Riley. “He understands the seat I am in. He understands recruiting in this conference. He is a tremendous asset to our defensive staff. He is a tremendous asset to our special teams staff. It is like having a second head coach, and that is what I am talking about when I talk about our staff being complete and being one of the best we have assembled.”

Intel aside, Georgia dominates on both sides of the ball with three points allowed by the defense this season and a juggernaut offense again. This year’s Bulldogs’ offense has soared through the air, led by quarterback Stetson Bennett.

He doesn’t have the biggest numbers since the Bulldogs haven’t needed him for a full game yet. Bennett has a 75.4% completion rate and three touchdowns versus no interceptions.

Running back Kendall Milton dominates when he has the ball, averaging 7.5 yards per carry. The Bulldogs haven’t needed Milton a full game either. Georgia has rushing touchdowns from four different players, including Bennett, thus far.

Injuries could take a toll on South Carolina’s defense with Mo Kaba and Jordan Stachan sustaining season-ending injuries. The Gamecocks defense has seen a tough go of things with 261 total yards and 29 points allowed per game.

Spencer Rattler connects with Antwane Wells Jr. for the 62-YD TD 🎯 (via @SECNetwork)pic.twitter.com/MUEQENGOwH — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 10, 2022

Spencer Rattler has seen his ups and downs as the Gamecocks quarterback thus far. Rattler has 603 yards passing for two touchdowns versus three interceptions. He has an effective receiver in Antwane Wells, who has 15 catches for 244 yards and a touchdown thus far.

“We have to work hard as coaches to come up with a plan to be able to run the ball because it will be a long day Saturday if we’re not able to run the ball a bit, that’s just a fact,” Beamer said via Dawg Nation’s Mike Griffith.

“And then also be able to stop the run, because frankly, Georgia is watching our tape from Arkansas last Saturday and probably feels really good about being able to hand the ball to those big running backs that they have in Athens.”