Giants vs Vikings Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The 2022-2023 regular season is down to its final three weeks and one of the marquee match-ups of Week 16 is when the New York Giants visit the Minnesota Vikings on Saturday for a Christmas Eve showdown.

The game (1 p.m. ET) will be televised on Fox in select markets. If the game is in your market, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include Fox in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best options if the game is in your market, but there are some other alternatives, including some for out-of-market viewers, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch the Giants vs Vikings streaming live online today:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Spots app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

Compatible devices for the DirecTV Stream app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

Note: This is an option if the game is in your market

You can watch a live stream of Fox and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no added cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the Hulu app or Hulu website.

Compatible devices for the Hulu app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the Fox Sports app or FoxSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV Satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibility and sign up here:

Get SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app or NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Compatible devices for the NFL Sunday Ticket app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Note: This is an option if the game is out of your market

This is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer Sunday Ticket in any of its packages.

DirecTV Satellite is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here because for many people, it’s the only way to get Sunday Ticket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Sunday Ticket is currently included at no extra cost with the “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Get Sunday Ticket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, out-of-market viewers can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the DirecTV app or DirecTV website.

You can watch in-market games live and out-of-market games as replays after their conclusion on NFL+, which comes with a free seven-day trial and then costs $4.99 per month or $29.99 per year after that:

NFL+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for NFL+, you can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the NFL app or NFL website.

Compatible devices for the NFL app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every NFL game (preseason, regular season, postseason), NFL Network and NFL RedZone via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Giants vs Vikings live on the DAZN app or DAZN website.

Compatible devices for the DAZN app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

Giants vs Vikings Preview

This matchup between the New York Giants and the Minnesota Vikings has several playoff implications riding on it. First off, if the Giants win, they are guaranteed a playoff wild card spot even if they drop their final two regular seasons and end up finishing third in the NFC East.

If the Giants lose and the Washington Commanders win, the Commanders’ chances of getting a wild card spot are up to 80 percent and the Giants are right behind them at 76 percent. In fact, there’s a chance that for the first time in the NFL’s history, all four teams from one division, the NFC East, will make the playoffs.

For the Vikings, they have already clinched a playoff berth and are now playing to see if they can get a first-round bye. They need to win out, plus they need the Philadelphia Eagles to lose their final three games, so the odds aren’t great — but it is still possible.

In his pre-game press conference, Giants head coach Brian Daboll praised Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell, saying that he actually worked O’Connell out when O’Connell entered the NFL draft back in 2008.

“I actually went out and worked him out when he was coming out for the draft. Showing my age, but yeah, he’s done a really nice job with that team,” said Daboll. “They’ve won a lot of one-score games. Give credit to the players, but give credit to him and his the staff too, they’ve got a lot of good coaches on that staff. To be where they’re at right now is a testament to him and his team. Smart player. Really good guy, good family. He’s done a nice job for that organization.”

Giants offensive coordinator Mike Kafka added in his press conference that the Vikings defense is really strong and they’re trying to put together the best game plan that they can.

“It starts up front. You evaluate their front, that typically tells the story of the defense and Minnesota has a really talented front … you work your way back and kind of figure out what kind of defensive structure they’re gonna be … we’re focusing on this week and trying to put the best game plan together as we can,” said Kafka.

The Giants at Vikings game kicks off Saturday, December 24 at 1 p.m. Eastern time on FOX.