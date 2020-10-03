How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Holm vs Aldana

Fight Island plays hosts to the UFC once again as former bantamweight champion Holly Holm headlines the main event against rising star Irene Aldana on Saturday.

Holm vs Aldana Preview

For the first time, a female fight will headline a card on Fight Island as Holm and Aldana clash in a battle of bantamweight contenders. Holm has lost five of her last eight, but is coming off of a unanimous decision victory against Raquel Pennington in January. A victory against Aldana could put the 38-year-old Holm back on track for a title fight.

“When I first came into MMA, everybody was like, ‘Watch out for her boxing,’” Holm, told the UFC’s official site. “Nobody said anything about kicks, nobody said anything about the clinch, nobody said anything about wrestling; just boxing, just ‘watch out for her boxing.’

“Then I started kicking and it was ‘watch out for her kicks’ and ‘at least take her down and go to the ground because her ground game is not there,’ and then I start controlling people in the clinch and they’re like, ‘Well that sucks; she was just in the clinch the whole time.’ But it’s like, ‘I’m becoming a well-rounded fighter.’”

Sixth-ranked Irene Aldana is streaking, having won five of her last six fights. Her lone loss was to Pennington — who Holm just beat — via split decision in July of 2019. Aldana knocked out Ketlen Vieira in the first round of her last fight.

“I know this fight can take me to the belt,” Aldana said. “I’m just one step closer to the belt and this is why this is a very important fight and it will bring the very best out of me.

“I should be fighting for the belt next because I feel that I have done enough in my fights to be the next in line,” she added. “I beat Ketlen, at the time she was number two, Holly is number two, so I think this is going to be clear. There’s nothing more that we can prove. I want to take that belt to Mexico.”

In the co-main event, a pair of heavyweights go at it in Carlos Felipe (8-1 MMA, 0-1 UFC) and Yorgan De Castro (6-1 MMA, 1-1 UFC).

Full main card

Holly Holm vs. Irene Aldana

Yorgan De Castro vs. Carlos Felipe

Germaine de Randamie vs. Julianna Pena

Kyler Phillips vs. Cameron Else

Dequan Townsend vs. Dusko Todorovic

Preliminary Card