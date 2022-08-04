Jaguars vs Raiders Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Getting a win won’t be at the forefront of the minds of the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders when they meet in the NFL’s annual Hall of Game on Thursday.

The contest is an appetizer ahead of preseason proper and, as a result, a tuneup for both of these rebuilding teams. Each will arrive at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio with a new head coach and several new personnel.

The game (8 p.m. ET) will be televised on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, the game will also stream live on Peacock Premium, but that option isn’t free, so here’s a look at all the different ways you can watch a live stream of the Jaguars vs Raiders, with the first three options all offering a free trial:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, which you can watch for free through August 20:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Raiders live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Raiders live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Jaguars vs Raiders live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you’ve used up your free trials for all the other streaming services, this is the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game, as Peacock Premium costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the Jaguars vs Raiders live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+ at no extra cost:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Jaguars vs Raiders live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Jaguars vs Raiders Predictions

Jaguars Will Lead the Game in Sacks

The Jags already had a useful pass rush before they made Travon Walker the top pick in this year’s draft. Walker was highly disruptive for national champion Georgia last season and he should get a few snaps to showcase his talents at this level:

Travon Walker 2021 stats (33 tackles) (7.5 TFL)

{6.0 sacks}

[2 pass deflections] pic.twitter.com/86EJf3vksE — GaBulldogsFB (@GABulldogsFB) January 12, 2022

Pairing Walker with Josh Allen will give the Jaguars bookend pass-rushers opposing teams fear. Even if they don’t see the field much in Ohio, the Jags have the strength in depth to still make life difficult for Raiders QBs.

The team’s riches at defensive end showed up at training camp on Tuesday, August 2, per John Shipley of Sports Illustrated’s Jaguar Report: “There was one play in team drills where Dawuane Smoot, Arden Key and K’Lavon Chaisson all shared the field.”

With this many skilled quarterback hunters at their disposal, the Jaguars will have no problem wracking up five or six sacks in this game.

Jarrett Stidham Will Outperform Nick Mullens

Backing up Derek Carr may be a thankless task, but Jarrett Stidham and Nick Mullens are in direct competition for the job. Stidham played for McDaniels with the New England Patriots, while Mullens has started games for the San Francisco 49ers and Cleveland Browns.

Stidham’s experience with the Pats will show up in this game. Knowledge of the playbook is the best way to offset limited preparation time, so Stidham will outperform Mullens.

McDaniels and the Raiders should hope Stidham looks the part after going to the trouble to trade for the 25-year-old earlier this offseason. Both Stidham and Mullens will be helped if a wideout other than Davante Adams of Hunter Renfrow emerges as a true playmaker.

There’s no shortage of candidates, with former Jaguar Keelan Cole and ex-Kansas City Chiefs speedster Demarcus Robinson already catching Carr’s eye, per Raiders Digital Reporter Levi Edwards:

Derek Carr’s views of his new receivers: Keelan Cole: “Really crisp on his routes”

Demarcus Robinson: “Shown flashes of his talent with his speed”

Mack Hollins: “He can do everything” — Levi Edwards (@theleviedwards) July 30, 2022

Robinson showed he could stretch the field and work from the slot for the Chiefs, so he should win the vital niche role of third receiver. This is his first opportunity to show he merits the responsibility.

It’s also a chance for Stidham to build a rapport with his receivers and show McDaniels he can be trusted to step in for Carr if needed.

Raiders RB Best of Camp Standouts Likely to Shine

A game like this is perfect for an unheralded player who turned heads at training camp to continue to shine. There are some good candidates, but few as compelling as Raiders’ running back Zamir White.

The team’s fourth-round pick this year has earned praise for his recent performances from running backs coach Kennedy Polamalu, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic: “He’s tough, has good contact balance, and you can see the growth in a new system.”

A star at Georgia, just like Walker, White should get ample carries, despite the more experienced options behind starter Josh Jacobs. Depth includes former Patriot Brandon Bolden and holdover Kenyan Drake, but White can gain a step on both with a solid showing here.

The Jags have a potential standout of their own, in the shape of Jay Tufele. A former starter at USC, the second-year defensive tackle has flashed some impressive traits during camp, according to Demetrius Harvey of SB Nation’s Big Cat Country:

Second-year DT Jay Tufele has had a great camp thus far. This rep was a bit mixed because he didn’t finish as well as he could have, earning some coaching from Brenton Buckner. But you can see the vision: pic.twitter.com/icrhdboLdG — Demetrius Harvey (@Demetrius82) August 1, 2022

Despite Tufele and the rest of the Jags’ D-line, the Raiders ultimately will have more on offense than a team Pederson confirmed will be missing quarterback Trevor Lawrence and running back Travis Etienne, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport:

#Jaguars coach Doug Pederson announced that QB Trevor Lawrence and RB Travis Etienne won't play in the Hall of Fame game on Thursday. Expect the #Raiders to be on the same page with several starters watching from the sidelines. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 2, 2022

Third-stringers Jake Luton under center and Snoop Conner in the backfield will struggle to keep pace with the Raiders. There’ll still be enough room for fringe players like Stidham, Robinson, White and Tufele to make an impact in a game the Silver and Black should take by 10.