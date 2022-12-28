Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors, which recognizes iconic contributors in the entertainment industry, will air on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on CBS.

Kennedy Center Honors 2022 Preview

Every year for the past 45 years, the Kennedy Center has chosen five recipients to be honored with its annual celebration of the arts in Washington D.C.

The 2022 honorres include “actor and filmmaker George Clooney, contemporary Christian pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, the legendary singer of soul, Gospel, R&B and pop Gladys Knight, Cuban-born American composer, conductor and educator Tania León, and iconic Irish rock band U2, comprised of band members Bono, The Edge, Adam Clayton and Larry Mullen Jr,” according to the CBS press release.

Kennedy Center chairman David M. Rubenstein said of the 2022 honorees in a statement:

Whether saving humanity, masterminding a heist or captaining a ship in dangerous seas, actor George Clooney’s unique brand of earnest charisma and his complete embodiment of a character has led us to root for him every time; multiplatinum singer-songwriter Amy Grant became the first artist to bring contemporary Christian music to the forefront of American culture, then equally thrived after crossing over into mainstream pop with hit after hit, and today is revered as the “Queen of Christian Pop.” In her 55-year music career, legendary singer and America’s beloved “Empress of Soul” Gladys Knight went from the Pips of Georgia to GRAMMY® royalty, showcasing a boundless vocal range and soulfulness that has stood the test of time; a brave, young Cuban refugee-turned-Pulitzer Prize-winning composer and music ambassador, Tania León has blessed America for more than five decades with her astoundingly original compositions and continues to be a major influence on classical music; and one of most influential rock bands of the modern rock era, U2, won over America and the world long ago with their iconic anthems, potent lyrics and powerful messages of social justice and global citizenship – earning a musical legacy that crosses generations, inspires and unites.

Deborah F. Rutter, Kennedy Center president, added, “For nearly a half-century, the Kennedy Center Honors has represented the very best of America’s creative culture. The Honors is often referred to by past recipients as the pinnacle of awards because it recognizes not just one performance, album or film, but esteems an artist’s cumulative body of work and influence over many decades. This level of distinction is important. Through this holistic viewpoint, each year’s Honorees add another layer to the complex and inspiring collage of artists that together tell the story of our collective contribution to global culture.”

The fellow artists who have been tapped to perform or speak at the gala include LL Cool J, Garth Brooks, Mickey Guyton, Ariana DeBose, Patti LaBelle, Julia Roberts, Matt Damon, Don Cheadle, Katie Couric, Sheryl Crow, The Highwomen, BeBe and Cece Winans, Michael W. Smith, Sean Penn, Sacha Baron Cohen, Eddie Vedder, Hozier, Jamal, and Brandi Carlile, plus many more.

The 45th annual Kennedy Center Honors air on Wednesday, December 28 at 8 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on CBS.