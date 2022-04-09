Kentucky Spring Game 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kentucky will play its first spring football game since 2019 and field its offense under new offensive coordinator Rich Scangerallo.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both SEC Network+ (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes SEC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the ways you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game:

Every game that is on SEC Network+ (which is different from the regular SEC Network TV channel) is also available on ESPN+:

Get ESPN+

With ESPN+, you’ll be able to stream hundreds of live college football games during the 2021 season. It also includes dozens of other live sports, every 30-for-30 documentary and additional original content (both video and written) all for $6.99 per month.

Or, if you also want Disney+ and Hulu, you can get all three for $13.99 per month. Separately, the three streaming services would cost a total $20.97 per month, so you’re saving about 33 percent:

Get the ESPN+, Disney+ and Hulu Bundle

Once signed up for ESPN+, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, PlayStation 4 or 5, Xbox One or Series X/S, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, Oculus Go, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via ESPN.com.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app (not the FuboTV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” You’ll need “Choice” or above to watch SEC Network+, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app (not the DirecTV Stream app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Sling TV–you’ll need the “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network+, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Sling TV app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can watch SEC Network+ with a subscription to Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Vidgo app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network+ with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Kentucky spring game live on the ESPN app (not the Hulu app), which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), various smart TVs, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the ESPN website.

You’ll be asked to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.

Kentucky Football Spring Game 2022 Preview

Kentucky offensive coordinator Rich Scangerallo brings NFL experience to the burgeoning program. Scangerallo coached quarterbacks for the San Francisco 49ers last season and served in various offensive assistant roles prior to that from 2017 to 2018.

“Rich is inarguably one of the best quarterback coaches in the country,” Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops said per UK Athletics’ Jake Most. “Rich is experienced, he’s coached elite quarterbacks, he’s called plays in the NFL and college, and the fact that he is interested in this job just shows the growth of our program. We have hired two coaches from one of the best organizations in all of sports. I couldn’t be more excited about where our program is headed.”

Kentucky also hired Zach Yenser, another 49ers assistant coach, as the offensive line coach. Scangerallo and Yenser look to boost the Wildcats offense that averaged 32.3 points 425.4 total yards per game in 2021.

Wildcats quarterback Will Levis returns after a stellar season last year with 2,826 yards passing for 24 touchdowns versus 13 interceptions. He helped the Wildcats go 10-3 and finished ranked No. 18 in the nation and second in the SEC East behind national champion Georgia. Levis has the making of a high NFL Draft pick in 2023 as CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco described it.

Kentucky has new receiver Tayvion Robinson, a transfer from Virginia Tech, for Levis to target. Robinson caught 44 passes for 559 yards and five touchdowns last year for the Hokies.

“It’s been fun, he’s a very good thrower of the ball strong smart can probably make every throw on the field honestly with us it’s about getting chemistry down day by day during spring and making sure we execute at a high level,” Robinson said of Levis via Fox 56’s Michael Epps.

It behooves the Wildcats to find a second receiver behind Robinson. The Wildcats lost its top three receivers from last season with Wan’Dale Robinson heading to the NFL Draft and Josh Ali and Justin Rigg completing their second senior seasons.

Kentucky receiver some reprieve on offensive talent leaving for the draft when running back Chris Rodriguez decided to stay for his senior season. Rodriguez rushed for 1,378 yards and 10 touchdowns last season.

On defense, the Wildcats have youth to develop as key players moved on. The Wildcats senior defensive back Yusuf Corker who had 82 tackles, a sack, and eight pass deflections last season. Kentucky also lost defensive back Vito Tisdale to injury for the 2022 season.