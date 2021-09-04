Kentucky vs UL Monroe Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Kentucky Wildcats football team will host the Louisiana-Monroe Warhawks at Kroger Field on Saturday for each team’s 2021 season opener.

The game (noon ET start time) will be televised on SEC Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of ULM vs Kentucky online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV. You’ll need the Sports Plus add-on, but you can include the main channel package and any add-ons with your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch ULM vs Kentucky live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Fubo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 90+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch ULM vs Kentucky live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 40-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Sports Extra” bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with SEC Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch ULM vs Kentucky live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

AT&T TV has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” SEC Network is included in “Choice” and up, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

AT&T TV Free Trial

Once signed up for AT&T TV, you can watch ULM vs Kentucky live on the AT&T TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the AT&T TV website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your AT&T TV credentials to log in and watch.

You can watch a live stream of SEC Network and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch ULM vs Kentucky live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

ULM vs Kentucky Preview

The Wildcats went 5-6 last season, their worst campaign since they posted a 5-7 record in Mark Stoops’s third year as their head coach, 2015.

“It’s getting to be about that time,” Stoops said Thursday, according to 247 Sports. “We’re getting anxious, getting ready to tee it up. This first game, you always put a little extra time in. We needed it. Didn’t have the best of practice on Wednesday. We felt like we had a great Tuesday practice, came back with just an okay practice Wednesday. We had a great walkthrough today. Guys seemed to be more dialed in and we’ll continue to sharpen up and get ready for this opener.”

While Kentuckys’s defense surrendered a respectable 380.7 yards per game last season, ranking 45th out of the 127 FBS squads that played through the pandemic, they struggled on the other side of the ball, amassing just 318 yards yards per contest, good for 115th.

They’ll look quite different on offense this time around, however — over the offseason, Kentucky tabbed Los Angeles Rams quarterbacks coach Liam Coen to replace offensive coordinators Eddie Gran and Darin Hinshaw, while graduate transfer quarterback Will Levis, formerly of the Penn State Nittany Lions, joined the team and took over as the starter.

Gran called plays for Kentucky from 2016 through the penultimate game of last season; the team went 37-26 overall and 20-22 against the SEC in that span.

On Thursday, Stoops said Coen now has that responsibility, though the head coach has veto power.

“He’s going to run the offense. He’s going to call the plays,” Stoops said, per 247 Sports. “I’m not going to be out there calling offensive plays, I can promise you that. There’s always going to be situations where he’ll come to me and say, ‘what are you thinking?’ There will be communication.”

Following an 0-10 campaign, Louisiana-Monroe overhauled their coaching corps, bringing in Terry Bowden as head coach, Rich Rodriguez as offensive coordinator and Zac Alley as defensive coordinator.

On Tuesday, Bowden named the Warhawks’ starting quarterback: Rhett Rodriguez, the offensive coordinator’s son. The Arizona Wildcats transfer will have four of the team’s five leading receivers from a season ago at his disposal.

“Rhett will start the game and we’ll back him up from there,” Bowden said, according to The News Star. “He’s got very good talent but the fact he’s been raised on his father’s offense and he got here in January to learn the things we’ve added offensively was very beneficial.”