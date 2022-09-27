La Brea Season 2 Streaming: How to Watch Online for Free

Hit time-travel drama “La Brea” is back for its second season, premiering Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.

If you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream of the show on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include NBC live in the most markets and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch “La Brea” streaming live online:

‘La Brea’ Season 2 Preview

“La Brea” is a time-travel drama and “an epic family adventure after a massive sinkhole opens in Los Angeles pulling people and buildings into a mysterious and dangerous primeval land where they have no choice but to band together to survive,” according to the NBC press release.

When we last saw the Harris family in the “La Brea” season one finale, Eve (Natalie Zea) was able to rescue Isaiah (Diesel La Torraca) from Silas (Mark Lee) and get him through the portal to 1988. However, in the fight to get Josh (Jack Martin) and Levi (Nicholas Gonzalez) away from Silas, Marybeth (Karina Logue) was stabbed and died in her son Lucas’s (Josh McKenzie) arms, and Josh, Riley (Veronica St. Clair) and Lilly (Chloe De Los Santos) were unexpectedly dropped through the portal from 10,000 BC to a time period that was not revealed.

When the show returns for its sophomore season, the press release continues, “the Harris family remains separated as Eve is reeling from her son, Josh, having mistakenly gone through a portal to 1988. What she doesn’t know yet is that her estranged husband, Gavin, and their daughter, Izzy, have landed in prehistoric Seattle and now must brave the elements and animals to make their way to L.A.”

The season two premiere is titled “The Next Day” and its description reads, “Desperate to reunite with her son, Eve follows a lead that brings her face to face with a ruthless prehistoric group; Gavin (Eoin Macken), Izzy (Zyra Gorecki) and Ella (Michelle Vergara Moore) question whether they’re fit to survive in 10,000 B.C.; Josh and Riley wake up in an unfamiliar time.”

Then on October 4 comes episode two, titled “The Cave.” Its description reads, “Gavin enlists his grandfather’s help to guide him to his missing wife; Eve and Levi navigate a horrifying new reality; in 1988, Josh and Riley discover they’re being followed by a man who reveals information about the mystery behind the sinkholes.”

In addition to the actors listed above, “La Brea” stars Jon Seda, Chiké Okonkwo, Rohan Mirchandaney, Lily Santiago, and Tonantzin Carmelo.

In a pre-season interview, showrunner David Appelbaum told TVLine that there’s a twist in season two that he doesn’t think the audience will see coming.

“I don’t want to give it away, but there’s going to be an unexpected solution that happens during [Gavin, Izzy and Ella’s] journey. It’s a big spoiler, but the culmination of their journey will be one, I think, that the audience won’t necessarily see coming,” said Appelbaum.

“La Brea” season two premieres Tuesday, September 27 at 9 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on NBC.