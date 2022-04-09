LAFC vs Galaxy Live Stream: How to Watch El Trafico 2022 Online

One of the biggest rivalries in Major League Soccer will have another edition on Saturday night, as LAFC takes on LA Galaxy in El Trafico.

The match (7:30 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of LAFC vs LA Galaxy online, with the first two options including free trials:

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch events on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in all of them, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 50-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get $10 off your first month:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. It doesn’t come with a free trial, but it’s a good option if you plan on keeping a streaming service long-term:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch LAFC vs LA Galaxy live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

LAFC vs LA Galaxy Preview

El Tráfico will have its first edition of 2022, and like all previous encounters, there is always a great deal of tension leading up to it. Both teams seemed to have found their stride and look to get the upper hand on their city rival in the early going in this season.

LAFC enters Saturday’s encounter in first place in the Western Conference. The Galaxy, thanks to last week’s 3-1 win on the road over the Portland Timbers, find themselves in third place. What is a bigger motivation is that they have gone winless against the in-city rival in the last six matches.

The former Chivas products and teammates with the Mexican national team and have not faced each other since they were both playing in La Liga with Real Madrid and Real Sociedad a few years ago.

Yet the main storyline in all of this is the first time that both Javier Hernández and Carlos Vela will face off on the pitch in this rivalry. Despite these two players participating in the last couple of seasons in Major Soccer in Los Angeles, they have not crossed paths in the seven previous matches all due to injury of won player or the other.

The Steve Cherundolo era started out in nearly sparkling fashion as the team currently find themselves earning 13 of the possible 15 points on the table up to this point.

For the Galaxy, they know that there is little motivation to face LAFC. Yet the problem could be when it comes to the emotions and excitement that builds up leading to game. In the overall history of this series, it’s the Galaxy that lead it with a 5-2-3 record, with them having never lost in their own backyard in six matches played there.

“In games like this, is you usually don’t have to overly motivate guys, it’s more keeping guys focused on the intentions and the execution of things,” Galaxy coach Greg Vanney said. “A big chunk of these games sometimes is just winning duels and little things, hustle, things like that, but it’s also staying focused on the attention to the game and what you’re trying to accomplish.”

Los Angeles Galaxy probable lineup:

Jonathan Bond; Raheem Edwards, Derrick Williams, Nick DePuy, Kelvin Leerdam; Samuel Grandsir, Daniel Aguirre, Rayan Raveloson, Kevin Cabral; Julián Alvarez, Chicharito Hernandez

Los Angeles FC probable lineup:

Maxime Crepeau; Diego Palacios, Mamadou Fall, Jesús Murillo, Ryan Hollingshead; Francisco Ginella, Ilie Sánchez, Latif Blessing; Brian Rodríguez, Chicho Arango, Carlos Vela