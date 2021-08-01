How to Watch Lille vs PSG Trophee des Champions 2021 in US

Lille and Paris Saint-Germain will clash at the Trophée des Champions (French Super Cup) at Bloomfield Stadium on August 1.

In the United States, the match (2 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on beIN Sports (English broadcast) and beIN Sports en Español (Spanish broadcast). But if you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch a live stream of Lille vs PSG online:

Lille vs PSG Preview

PSG were runners-up to Lille in Ligue 1, with Les Dogues’ 2-1 win versus Angers propelling them over Paris Saint-Germain by one point.

“We will be out for revenge,” forward Mauro Icardi said about going up against Lille. “If we start the season by winning a title, we can start the league the following week in the best possible way. It’s true that we didn’t have a good start to the league last year, with the Champions League final, the early return to the competition and the lack of preparation. It was a bit difficult. We lost points from the start and we paid the price afterwards.”

Lille will be ready, as the squad has its sights set on making history.

“We’ll remember winning the title forever, but now we have to look forwards,” Lille captain Jose Fonte said. “It’s a real title, and Lille doesn’t have too many of those. It’ll be a nice one to put in the shop window. It was important for me to stay here at Lille and try and write a new chapter in the history of the club.”

Paris Saint-Germain will see the addition of Georginio Wijnaldum for this match, and it could be a significant one.

“He is a player who can bring in both areas of play: offensively and defensively, with that aggressiveness that the whole team needs. His experience and his qualities make him a player who behaves in the same way in both phases of the game,” PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino said about Wijnaldum.

Here’s a look at the predicted starting lineups for both teams:

Lille Predicted Starting Lineup: Leo Jardim, Tiago Djalo, Jose Fonte, Sven Botman, Reinildo Mandava, Benjamin Andre, Renato Sanches, Yusuf Yazici, Jonathan Bamba, Burak Yilmaz, Jonathan David

Paris Saint-Germain Predicted Starting Lineup: Keylor Navas, Achraf Hakimi, Abdou Diallo, Presnel Kimpembe, Layvin Kurzawa, Idrissa Gueye, Ander Herrera, Georginio Wijnaldum, Julian Draxler, Mauro Icardi, Arnaud Kalimuendo