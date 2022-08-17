How to Watch Little League World Series 2022 Online for Free

Twenty teams take the field in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, for the 75th Little League World Series, which begins on Wednesday, August 17.

Every game of the tournament will be televised on either ESPN, ESPN2 or ABC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2022 Little League World Series online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch 2022 Little League World Series games live on the FuboTV app or website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." ESPN, ESPN2 and ABC are included in every one, and you can pick any package with your free five-day trial:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch 2022 Little League World Series games live on the DirecTV Stream app or website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3 (which simulcasts games on ABC) and 30-plus other live TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Orange" bundle. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with all the channels needed for the Little League World Series, and you can get your first month half off:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch 2022 Little League World Series games live on the Sling TV app or website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

You can watch a live stream of ESPN, ESPN2, ABC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which doesn't come with a free trial but now also includes access to both ESPN+ and Disney+:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch 2022 Little League World Series games live on the Hulu app or website.

You can also watch games live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app.

Little League World Series Preview

The Little League World Series can live up to its name again as international teams join the field for the first time since 2019. International teams will look to challenge the United States’ streak of 13 consecutive titles. Taylor, Michigan, won the title last year.

Chinese Taipei owns the most titles in Little League World Series history with 17. Japan and California both have nine titles.

It will be a tougher road for all teams as the world’s biggest youth baseball event has 20 teams now instead of 16 from past years — just in time for the return of spectators. Players in the Little League World Series are between the ages to 10 to 12.

The tournament truly features future stars whether MLB or other professional sports. MLB players past and present on that list includes Jason Bay, Cody Bellinger, Michael Conforto, Todd Frazier, Dwight Gooden, Lance Lynn, Boog Powell, Gary Sheffield, Jason Varitek. Former NFL quarterbacks Matt Cassel and Brian Sipe played in the tournament. One-time NFL players Pierre Turgeon and Chris Drury also played in the event.

Here is a look at the participating teams an the schedule. The bracket can be found on the Little League website.

U.S. Bracket Teams

New England: Middleborough — Middleborough, Massachusetts

Metro: Massapequa Coast — Massapequa, New York

Mid-Atlantic: Hollidaysburg Area — Hollidaysburg, Pennsylvania

Southeast: Nolensville — Nolensville, Tennessee

Great Lakes: Hagerstown — Hagerstown, Indiana

Midwest: Davenport — Davenport, Iowa

Mountain: Snow Canyon — Santa Clara, Utah

Southwest: Pearland — Pearland, Texas

Northwest: Bonney Lake — Bonney Lake, Washington

West: Honolulu — Honolulu, Hawaii

International Bracket Teams

Latin America: 14 de Septiembre — Managua, Nicaragua

Caribbean: Pabao — Willemstad, Curcaco

Australia: Brisbane North — Queensland, Australia

Canada: Little Mountian — Vancouver, British Columbia

Europe-Africa: Emilia Romagna — Bologna, Italy

Asia-Pacific: Fu Lin — Taipei City, Chinese Taipei

Panama: Aguadulce Cabezera — Aguadulce, Panama

Japan: Takaruzaka — Takaurzaka, Japan

Puerto Rico: Guaynabo — Guaynabo, Puerto Rico

Mexico: Matamoros — Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico

Little League World Series Schedule

Wednesday, August 17

Latin America vs. Caribbean, 1 p.m.

Southeast vs. New England, 3 p.m.

Australia vs. Canada, 5 p.m.

West vs. Northwest, 7 p.m.

Thursday, August 18

Europe-Africa vs. Asia-Pacific, 1 p.m.

Great Lakes vs. Midwest, 3 p.m.

Puerto Rico vs. Mexico, 5 p.m.

Mid-Atlantic vs. Southwest, 7 p.m.

Friday, August 19

Panama vs. Latin America/Caribbean Winner, 1 p.m.

Mountain vs. Southeast/New England Winner, 3 p.m.

Japan vs. Australia/Canada Winner, 5 p.m.

Metro vs. West/Northwest Winner, 5 p.m.

August 20-August 25

Winners’ and Losers’ Bracket Games

Saturday, August 27

International Bracket Final, 12:30 p.m.

U.S. Bracket Final, 3:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 28

Third-Place Game, 10 a.m.

Championship Game, 3:30 p.m.