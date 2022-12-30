How to Watch Michigan vs TCU Playoff Online for Free

The 2022-2023 NCAA college football season is coming to a close with the four-team college football playoff. The first semifinal on Saturday is between the Horned Frogs of TCU and the University of Michigan Wolverines in the Fiesta Bowl.

The game (4 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch TCU vs Michigan streaming live online:

You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch TCU vs Michigan live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

Compatible devices for the FuboTV app include Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game live on the ESPN app or ESPN.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Fubo credentials to do that.

Fiesta Bowl 2022 Preview

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off an undefeated 13-0 Big Ten season that was capped by beating then-undefeated Ohio State 45-23 in the final regular season game, then defeating Purdue 43-22 in the Big Ten title game.

TCU is also coming into the college football playoffs with a huge year, though they did fall to Kansas State in overtime in the Big 12 championship game after going undefeated in conference play up to that point.

Michigan is favored to win by a touchdown and TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said in his pre-game press conference that he knows it’s going to be a battle.

“They have a really physical football team. I think that is the one trademark of Jim Harbaugh teams, certainly Stanford and I would assume Michigan as well. You know they’re going to be tough, physical, hard-nosed football teams. I think that’s Jim’s mentality and I think that’s why he’s been so successful,” said Dykes. “His teams always play hard, they are going to be well-coached, they are going to play physical, and they are going to be competitive and play tough. And those are all key ingredients to having a good football team. You know I don’t know Jim all that well, been around him on a number of occasions and look forward to getting to know him through the process and I have a lot of respect for him as a coach and what he has done at Michigan.”

Dykes added, “They were very physically imposing last night against Purdue [in the Big Ten championship game]. Saw the quarterback make a ton of plays, improvise outside the pocket. I was really impressed with the things that he can do, what kind of athlete he was, how accurate he was, moving outside of the pocket. They just look like a very, very good football team.

“Defensively, they’re what you would expect: big up front, physical. Saw the corner No. 2 [Will Johnson)] have a couple of interceptions, really looked like he was a very productive player last night. So it was a big win for Michigan last night against a good Purdue team. They look like a very talented football team, as I said we haven’t had a chance to dive in yet and look at them, but just on the outside looking in, they look like a heck of a team.”

The college football semi-final between TCU and Michigan kicks off Saturday, December 31 at 4 p.m. Eastern time on ESPN.