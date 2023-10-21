Michigan vs MSU Live Stream: How to Watch for Free

The Michigan State Spartans (2-4 overall, 0-3 in the Big Ten) head to Ann Arbor to face the No. 2 ranked Michigan Wolverines (7-0 overall, 3-0 in the Big Ten).

The game will be televised on NBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream for free on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream.

Here’s how:

Michigan vs MSU Live Stream Guide

You can watch a live stream of NBC and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Michigan vs MSU live on the FuboTV app or FuboTV website.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.

DirecTV Stream has four different channel packages: "Entertainment," "Choice," "Ultimate" and "Premier." NBC is included in every one, and you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free five-day trial:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Michigan vs MSU live on the DirecTV Stream app or DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials to do that.

If you've used up all your free trials for other streaming services, the cheapest way to watch a live stream of the game is on Peacock TV's Premium plan, which costs $5.99 per month and includes two Big Ten games every week this season:

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch Michigan vs MSU live on the Peacock TV app or Peacock TV website.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Peacock TV credentials to do that.

If you're looking for another cheap option, you can watch a live stream of NBC (live in select markets) and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV's "Sling Blue" package. This option doesn't include a free trial, but it's the cheapest long-term streaming service with NBC and other sports channels, and you can get your first month half off:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Michigan vs MSU live stream on the Sling TV app or Sling TV website.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You'll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

You can also watch live on the NBC Sports app or NBCSports.com. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.

Michigan vs MSU Preview

The Wolverines are fresh from a 52-7 dismantling of the Indiana Hoosiers last week. Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy was incredibly efficient yet again, going 14-17 for 222 yards and three touchdowns. Running backs Blake Corum and Benjamin Hall chipped in a combined 110 yards and two touchdowns on the ground in the victory.

Per usual, the Wolverines played tenacious defense, giving up just 232 total yards and an average of 3.7 yards per play. Michigan is allowing a ridiculously low 6.7 points a game on defense through seven games. The offense is putting up just under 40 points per game with McCarthy leading the offense.

On the other side, the Spartans are coming off a 27-24 loss to Rutgers last week. Michigan State QB Katin Houser went 18-29 for 133 yards and two TDs, but the offense mustered just 245 total yards all game. The Spartans also lost three fumbles, and that ultimately made the difference.

MSU is scoring 22.0 points a game on offense. On the defensive side, it is giving up 24.3 points per contest.

Michigan is a 24.5 point favorite heading into this game, but the Spartans are relishing the role of underdogs.

Michigan vs MSU: What They’re Saying

“Y’all can doubt us all you want, but we’re going to come out there and give them our best shot,” Michigan State defensive back Dillon Tatum said, via USA Today. “Really this is the game. It’s important. It matters the freaking most. We’re going to go out there and ball, I believe, and I believe we’re going to win this football game.”

That doesn’t mean Jim Harbaugh and company are going to overlook a Big Ten rival coming to town. “It’s a tough team,” Harbaugh said of Michigan State. “I think coach Barnett has got them playing really well, and got ‘em on the move. It’s for the state championship game. We expect one heck of a football game, and got to get prepared for it.”

This game almost didn’t happen, however. Per Pat Forde and Richard Johnson of Sports Illustrated, “The NCAA is investigating Michigan for scouting opponents in-person, a practice that was outlawed in 1994. Michigan allegedly used that scouting to determine opponents’ play signals, a sign-stealing operation that would be illegal.” The Spartans were considering boycotting playing Michigan as a result, but the game will go on.