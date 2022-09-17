How to Watch Morehouse vs Howard Football Online for Free

Morehouse and Howard meet in the 2022 HBCU New York Football Classic on Saturday at MetLife Stadium.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CNBC, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both include CNBC and come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you're cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here's a full guide on the different ways to watch Morehouse vs Howard streaming live online:

HBCU New York Football Classic 2022 Preview

In the inaugural HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) New York Football Classic, the the Morehouse Maroon Tigers are taking on the Howard Bison. The programs will play in MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey.

According to the NBC Sports press release, “Kyle Draper will call Saturday’s game alongside analyst and former NFL fullback Michael Robinson (analyst). NBC Sports’ Corey Robinson, a former Notre Dame wide receiver, will serve as the in-game reporter.”

It continues:

During Saturday’s game, NBC Sports will showcase the celebrated tradition and pageantry of the HBCU gameday experience including the spectacular drum line performances and battle of the bands between Morehouse’s ‘House of Funk’ and Howard’s ‘Showtime’ marching bands Sports Eleven05 has teamed up with HBCU Tools For School Foundation, a nonprofit organization whose goal is to provide educational resources to students attending HBCUs regardless of social or economic status. The HBCU Tools for School Foundation will pay tribute to all 105 HBCU schools during the game by giving each student book scholarships and laptops. This season, NBC Sports will present three college football games highlighting HBCU universities: the Bayou Classic, the Toyota HBCU New York Football Classic, and the HBCU Pigskin Showdown. On Saturday, Nov. 26, NBC Sports will present the 49th annual Bayou Classic as Southern and Grambling renew their storied football rivalry at 2 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock. NBC Sports and the Bayou Classic recently announced a three-year media rights extension, extending a historic partnership which began in 1991. NBC Sports will also present the HBCU Pigskin Showdown, a college football all-star game for student-athletes from HBCU institutions, on Saturday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. ET on Peacock and CNBC. Taking place at Marion Military Institute in Marion, Ala., located just southwest of Selma, Ala., the HBCU Pigskin Showdown provides a platform for student-athletes to showcase their talent to a national audience and perform in front of NFL scouts.

“Football fans, alumni and students along the east coast can reunite each year in the New York City area to enjoy the pageantry, excitement and camaraderie associated with the HBCU football experience,” said Albert Williams, CEO, Sports Eleven05, in a statement.

The rivalry between Morehouse and Howard dates back to 1923, with Howard leading the all-time series 25-10-2. Howard also won the most recent meeting between the two schools, in 2010, when theywon 35-17. In 2022, neither team has a win so far, so one of them will be going home with their first victory of the season.

The the inaugural HBCU New York Football Classic kicks off Saturday, September 17 at 3 p.m. Eastern on CNBC and Peacock.