Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

It’s a 4th of July weekend tradition unlike any other — the Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest.

This year's competition will air live on ESPNEWS starting at Noon ET/9 a.m. PT.

Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022 Preview

The annual Coney Island hot dog eating contest has been taking place over the 4th of July weekend since 1916, though it didn’t start being a national phenomenon until ESPN began airing it in 2003. It aired tape-delayed that year, then every year since it has aired live with play-by-play announcing and color commentary.

In 2022, the contest is returning to its home at Nathan’s Coney Island location that sits at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues after having to be held at two different locations in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

“The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest is a fundamental aspect of the American experience, and we are thrilled to be back at our Flagship,” said Phil McCann, Vice President of Marketing of Nathan’s Famous, in a statement. “After two years of anticipation, we look forward to welcoming back our traditional crowd of 35,000 spectators.”

Joey Chestnut will vie for his 15th title, having won every year since 2007 except in 2015. He will be aiming to break the world record he set in 2021 of 76 hot dogs in 10 minutes.

“Joey Chestnut is a force from beyond who defies the laws of physics,” said contest host and competitive eating maverick George Shea in a statement. “He is freedom made man, and the rock on which he stands is not a rock — it is the United States of America.”

Also on hand will be female professional eater Miki Sudo, who sat out the contest in 2021 due to being nine months pregnant at the time. Sudo owns the women’s record of 48.5 hot dogs in 10 minutes and will face off with last year’s champion, Michelle Lesco.

The Major League Eating press release teases:

At last year’s event, Chestnut consumed 76 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes, beating Geoffrey Esper, who finished in second place, and Nick Wehry, who finished third. Michelle Lesco of Tucson, AZ, won the women’s contest last year by eating 30.75 hot dogs and buns. She will defend her title against the world’s number-one-ranked female eater Miki Sudo, whose personal best is 48.5 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes.

The contest will feature 16 men and 12 women, according to the press release from Major League Eating. The women’s contest starts at 11 a.m. Eastern/8 a.m. Pacific and the men’s contest starts sat 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific.

The 2022 Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest airs live Monday, July 4 starting at 10:45 a.m. Eastern and 7:45 a.m. Pacific times on ESPN3 and ESPN News.