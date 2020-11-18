NBA Draft 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The future will be on display Tuesday night as one of the most intriguing editions of the NBA Draft takes place virtually.
The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show at 7:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream online for free:
Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page
FuboTV
You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial right here:
Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2020 NBA Draft live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.
You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your FuboTV credentials to do that.
If you can’t watch live, FuboTV also comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space.
Vidgo
You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo, which you can use for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the 2020 NBA Draft live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.
You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Vidgo credentials to do that.
Hulu With Live TV
You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:
Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2020 NBA Draft live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Xbox 360, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.
You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Hulu credentials to do that.
If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).
Sling TV
You can watch a live stream of ESPN and 30-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Orange” bundle. It comes with a free three-day trial, but if you bypass that, you can get it for $20 for the first month (normally $30), and get Showtime, Starz, and Epix included for free:
Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2020 NBA Draft live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, Samsung Smart TV, LG Smart TV, Android TV, airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.
You can also watch live via ESPN.com or the ESPN app. You’ll need to sign in to a TV provider to watch this way, but you can use your Sling credentials to do that.
If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 10 hours of cloud DVR.
NBA Draft 2020 Preview
A busy week in the NBA gets even busier as the draft arrives with an intriguing group of prospects take the spotlight. Unlike last year when Zion Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick, there’s much uncertainty surrounding the top spot. In fact, there are even rumors that the Timberwolves could deal the pick. But if Minnesota stays put, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards is a likely candidate for the No. 1 selection.
“Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. “He brings a positional fit with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones.”
If it’s not Edwards, it could be LaMelo Ball — the third and youngest Ball brother. His brother Lonzo was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. LiAngelo Ball played his college ball — briefly — at UCLA before various stops, the latest with Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.
LaMelo has taken an unconventional route to No. 1 pick consideration — playing in Lithuania and Australia — but is ready for his time.
“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball told ESPN. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on, so that’s pretty much my answer right there.
“I don’t look at anything like that as pressure,” Ball said. “Being the No. 1 pick definitely holds a lot, but I’m glad I was born for it.”
FULL DRAFT ORDER
First round
1. Timberwolves
2. Warriors
3. Hornets
4. Bulls
5. Cavaliers
6. Hawks
7. Pistons
8. Knicks
9. Wizards
10. Suns
11. Spurs
12. Kings
13. Pelicans
14. Celtics (via Grizzlies)
15. Magic
16. Trail Blazers — traded to Rockets
17. Timberwolves (via Nets)
18. Mavericks
19. Nets
20. Heat
21. 76ers (via Thunder)
22. Nuggets (via Rockets)
23. Jazz
24. Bucks (via Pacers) — traded to Pelicans
25. Thunder (via Nuggets)
26. Celtics
27. Knicks (via Clippers)
28. Lakers — traded to Thunder
29. Raptors
30. Celtics (via Bucks)
Second round
31. Mavericks (via Warriors)
32. Hornets (via Cavaliers)
33. Timberwolves
34. 76ers (via Hawks)
35. Kings (via Pistons)
36. 76ers (via Knicks)
37. Wizards (via Bulls)
38. Knicks (via Hornets)
39. Pelicans (via Wizards)
40. Grizzlies (via Suns)
41. Spurs
42. Pelicans
43. Kings
44. Bulls (via Grizzlies)
45. Magic
46. Trail Blazers
47. Celtics (via Nets)
48. Warriors (via Mavericks)
49. 76ers
50. Hawks (via Heat)
51. Warriors (via Jazz)
52. Kings (via Rockets)
53. Thunder
54. Pacers
55. Nets (via Nuggets)
56. Hornets (via Celtics)
57. Clippers
58. 76ers (via Lakers)
59. Raptors
60. Pelicans (via Bucks)
A bevy of trades could also happen on draft night that could see established NBAers change jerseys.
