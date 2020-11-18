NBA Draft 2020 Live Stream: How to Watch Online Free

The future will be on display Tuesday night as one of the most intriguing editions of the NBA Draft takes place virtually.

The draft starts at 8 p.m. ET (pre-show at 7:30 p.m. ET) and will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here’s how to watch a live stream online for free:

NBA Draft 2020 Preview

A busy week in the NBA gets even busier as the draft arrives with an intriguing group of prospects take the spotlight. Unlike last year when Zion Williamson was the No. 1 overall pick, there’s much uncertainty surrounding the top spot. In fact, there are even rumors that the Timberwolves could deal the pick. But if Minnesota stays put, Georgia’s Anthony Edwards is a likely candidate for the No. 1 selection.

“Trade talks are still heavily in play for this pick, but most NBA teams are now getting the sense that Edwards is the likely selection if the Wolves stay put,” ESPN’s Jonathan Givony said. “He brings a positional fit with D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns, while Wiseman and Ball would overlap with those franchise cornerstones.”

If it’s not Edwards, it could be LaMelo Ball — the third and youngest Ball brother. His brother Lonzo was drafted by the Lakers with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017. LiAngelo Ball played his college ball — briefly — at UCLA before various stops, the latest with Oklahoma City Blue of the NBA G League.

LaMelo has taken an unconventional route to No. 1 pick consideration — playing in Lithuania and Australia — but is ready for his time.

“I feel like I’m just the right man for it,” Ball told ESPN. “Like I said, I feel like I’m born for this whole thing going on, so that’s pretty much my answer right there.

“I don’t look at anything like that as pressure,” Ball said. “Being the No. 1 pick definitely holds a lot, but I’m glad I was born for it.”

FULL DRAFT ORDER

First round

1. Timberwolves

2. Warriors

3. Hornets

4. Bulls

5. Cavaliers

6. Hawks

7. Pistons

8. Knicks

9. Wizards

10. Suns

11. Spurs

12. Kings

13. Pelicans

14. Celtics (via Grizzlies)

15. Magic

16. Trail Blazers — traded to Rockets

17. Timberwolves (via Nets)

18. Mavericks

19. Nets

20. Heat

21. 76ers (via Thunder)

22. Nuggets (via Rockets)

23. Jazz

24. Bucks (via Pacers) — traded to Pelicans

25. Thunder (via Nuggets)

26. Celtics

27. Knicks (via Clippers)

28. Lakers — traded to Thunder

29. Raptors

30. Celtics (via Bucks)



Second round

31. Mavericks (via Warriors)

32. Hornets (via Cavaliers)

33. Timberwolves

34. 76ers (via Hawks)

35. Kings (via Pistons)

36. 76ers (via Knicks)

37. Wizards (via Bulls)

38. Knicks (via Hornets)

39. Pelicans (via Wizards)

40. Grizzlies (via Suns)

41. Spurs

42. Pelicans

43. Kings

44. Bulls (via Grizzlies)

45. Magic

46. Trail Blazers

47. Celtics (via Nets)

48. Warriors (via Mavericks)

49. 76ers

50. Hawks (via Heat)

51. Warriors (via Jazz)

52. Kings (via Rockets)

53. Thunder

54. Pacers

55. Nets (via Nuggets)

56. Hornets (via Celtics)

57. Clippers

58. 76ers (via Lakers)

59. Raptors

60. Pelicans (via Bucks)

A bevy of trades could also happen on draft night that could see established NBAers change jerseys.