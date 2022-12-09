NDSU vs Samford Live Stream: How to Watch Online for Free

The North Dakota State Bison (10-2) host the Samford Bulldogs (11-1) on Friday, December 9 at the Fargodome in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs.

The game (7 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN2, but if you don’t have cable, you can watch a live stream on FuboTV or DirecTV Stream, which both come with a free trial.

Those are the two best live stream options if you’re cutting cable, but there are also some other alternatives, so here’s a full guide on the different ways to watch Samford vs North Dakota State streaming live online:

Samford vs NDSU Preview

Samford is fresh from a 48-42 overtime victory against Southeastern Louisiana. Backup quarterback Quincy Crittendon went 26-of-40 for 314 yards and four passing touchdowns in the win, also amassing 94 yards on the ground, including the game-winning 10-yard rushing score in overtime. He played well in relief of starter Michael Hiers, who just won the Southern Conference Offensive Player of the Year Award.

“What a magical ride this season has been thus far,” Samford head coach Chris Hatcher said. “I’m extremely proud of our guys each week. We just find a way to get it done. Guys are ready, when their numbers are called. We play good complementary ball. Again, what a performance by all of our players, but you’ve got to take your hat off to Quincy Crittendon.”

The Bulldogs have lost once this season: to No. 2 ranked Georgia, but North Dakota State won’t be an easy mark.

The Bison are fresh from handing Montana a 49-26 loss on December 3. NDSU had 453 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, also playing lights out on defense, forcing three turnovers while also scoring a defensive touchdown. North Dakota State’s defense is allowing 18.1 points and 296.6 total yards per game, and they’ll be tasked with containing a fast-paced and high-flying Bulldogs offense that is putting up 34.8 points per contest.

“We all need to be on the same page,” NDSU head coach Matt Entz said about playing Samford, adding: “but we practice against this tempo every week. We have two or three periods that we dedicate to it with the idea that we don’t know if we’ll ever play a team that goes fast but we’re not going to get caught unprepared.”

Entz also had a message for all Bison fans: “I’ll throw it out there, I’d like to see the dome packed,” Entz said. “A team that likes to go 1,000 miles per hour and run as many plays as they can. Our fans can significantly impact how an opponent’s offense can operate.”

Both teams enter this game on fire; Samford has won 10 games in a row, while North Dakota state has won five straight and eight of its last nine. Thus, it has all the makings to be a potential instant classic.